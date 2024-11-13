The BBC World Service has announced the launch of Purple Heart Warriors, a six-part drama…

Inspired by real events the series transports audiences to the fields of World War Two alongside the brave young Japanese American soldiers of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team as they battle to liberate France from Nazi occupation.

Simon Pitts, Commissioning Editor, BBC World Service:

“We’re thrilled to announce Purple Heart Warriors, a six-part World War Two drama series narrated by the Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Will Sharpe, and written by Oscar-nominated Iris Yamashita. The 100th/442nd Regimental Combat Team, was a segregated unit of remarkable Japanese American young men, whose bravery in combat made them the most decorated unit in US military history for size and duration of service. Their story has not been widely known and it’s exciting to be sharing this series with the world.”

Narrated by Will Sharpe, Purple Heart Warriors follows the story of Ken Morioka, played by Akie Kotabe. Ken is transported back in time from Little Toyko in 2024’s Los Angeles to the 1940s, and finds himself trapped in his grandfather’s body as he enrols in combat training.

The story, written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Iris Yamashita, takes listeners across the globe from downtown Los Angeles to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, then across Europe, culminating in the Vosges Mountains of France. The series weaves historical narrative with contemporary reflections on identity, sacrifice, and belonging.

The 442nd Regimental Combat Team was a segregated unit comprised of Niseis – second-generation Japanese Americans. Despite some soldiers’ families being labelled enemy aliens and facing the internment in armed camps, the men of the 442nd were known for their bravery, earning over 4,000 Purple Hearts, 21 Medals of Honor, 7 Presidential Unit Citations, and numerous other accolades.

Iris Yamashita:

“I am so excited to be able to tell the story of the Purple Heart Warriors acknowledging the heroics and sacrifices made by Japanese American soldiers who volunteered to fight for the U.S. in Italy and France while their family members were being incarcerated in prison camps. I wanted to convey the reasons they fought and what they were fighting for.”

All six episodes will be available as a boxset on BBC Sounds from Monday 9 December. On other podcast platforms, the first three episodes will be available from Monday 9 December, with the final three episodes released weekly thereafter. The series will air weekly on BBC World Service radio from Wednesday 11 December.

Purple Heart Warriors is the latest season in the new Dramas podcast feed. It’s the home for original drama and immersive storytelling from the BBC World Service. Previous seasons include Fukushima. The production is directed by Jessica Dromgoole. It is based on an idea by Simon Pitts and produced by Catherine Bailey Productions Limited for the BBC World Service.

BAFTA-winning actor, Will Sharpe:

“It is an honour to be narrating Purple Heart Warriors, which tells the remarkable stories of the Japanese American soldiers that fought in World War Two. It’s a part of history I am personally interested in and I loved working with the brilliant Iris Yamashita.”