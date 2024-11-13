Mottershead becomes VP, Middle East, Africa, Israel, Greece & Cyprus…

Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment has this week announced the appointment of Sarah Mottershead as VP, Middle East, Africa, Israel, Greece & Cyprus.

Sarah Mottershead, VP Middle East, Africa, Israel, Greece & Cyprus, Banijay Rights:

“Banijay Rights’ vast catalogue of truly stand-out programming is renowned across the international content industry so I’m beyond proud to join this incredible team and work across these important territories.”

Based in London, Mottershead will be responsible for executing Banijay Rights’ sales strategy across the Middle East, Africa, Israel, Greece & Cyprus. Mottershead was formerly VP, TV Series Sales at STUDIOCANAL TV, managing sales across Central & Eastern Europe, CIS, Africa and Asia. Prior to this, she held positions at Fremantle and Shine International.

Mottershead will report into Claire Jago, EVP EMEA Sales and Acquisitions, Banijay Rights, who said: “I’m delighted to have Sarah join the EMEA Team in London. She is an experienced television executive with a wealth of knowledge and will be a huge asset to Banijay Rights in these pivotal markets.”

Led by CEO Cathy Payne, Banijay Rights represents a multi-genre portfolio of programming including Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Grantchester, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.