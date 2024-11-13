The new series will star Annabel Scholey, Sam Palladio, Aggy K Adams and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead roles with Hugh Dennis returning…

Following the success of its first series, production has commenced on a second series of The Couple Next Door.

This new installment introduces a fresh narrative and a new leading cast, featuring Sam Palladio, Annabel Scholey, Aggy K Adams and Sendhil Ramamurthy in pivotal roles, alongside the returning Hugh Dennis.

The first series of The Couple Next Door was a streaming hit for the network with the first episode surpassing one million streams within its initial week. Penned by David Allison and helmed by Dries Vos the second series invites audiences to delve once more into the oppressive atmosphere of the cul-de-sac, examining the repercussions of actualising one’s fantasies.

The narrative centers on the accomplished heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Annabel Scholey) and her spouse, consultant anesthetist Jacob (Sam Palladio), a couple known for their professional success. Their lives are thrown into disarray when Mia (Aggy K Adams), a new enigmatic colleague at the hospital, moves into the neighboring house. As Mia ingratiates herself with Charlotte and Jacob, eventually sharing their bed, she also forms a bond with the isolated Alan (Hugh Dennis), while Charlotte contends with the resurgence of a former lover, Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

Soon, Mia’s history begins to catch up with her, prompting Charlotte and Jacob to doubt her identity, particularly as hospital patients begin dying under mysterious circumstances. One thing becomes evident: succumbing to temptation can lead to fatal outcomes.

“This series is loosely adapted from Scandi drama Fatal Injections made by Kamikaze Film CPH distributed by Reinvent International Sales, and the Dutch format The Neighbours made by Millstreet Films on which series one was based. Filming will take place in Belgium and transmission details will be announced in due course.” – Channel 4

In other Channel 4 news the broadcaster has commissioned for daytime a twenty-episode series, Escape to Florida. The format follows the lives of the Brits escaping Blighty to start a new life in the Sunshine State.

Over 450,000 Brits are already living 4,300 miles from the UK lured by the promise of year-round sunshine, affordable property prices and no income tax. With a large ex-pat community Florida has British – themed pubs, a pie shop and British supermarkets stocked with Birdseye fish fingers, but is life away from home all it’s cracked up to be?