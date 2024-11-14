Following the premiere of the second series of Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light on BBC One this past Sunday, the original television soundtrack, by BAFTA-winning composer Debbie Wiseman, will be released on 13th December.

The soundtrack features the captivating and atmospheric score from the second part of the critically acclaimed series, which chronicles the final chapter of Thomas Cromwell’s life, as portrayed in Hilary Mantel’s bestselling Wolf Hall trilogy of books.

With a masterful blend of strings and orchestral arrangements, Debbie Wiseman’s score transports listeners into the heart of the drama, intrigue, and moral complexity that defined Cromwell’s rise and fall. The soundtrack captures both the personal turmoil and political machinations of one of history’s most enigmatic figures, complementing the compelling narrative of the series. The music is performed by The Locrian Ensemble of London.

Debbie Wiseman is known for her work across film and television, and is no stranger to capturing the emotional depth of historic and historical events. Wiseman composed the music for the King’s Coronation in 2023, a testament to her versatile talent that has seen her become one of the UK’s most heralded composers.

The Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light soundtrack will be available in two formats: a CD and a special, numbered limited-edition ‘Tudor Rose’ vinyl – which is exclusive to UK Rough Trade record stores.

Exclusive Live Event at Rough Trade East, London on Friday 13th December at 7pm

In celebration of the release, Debbie Wiseman will be hosting a special live event at Rough Trade East in London on 13th December at 7pm, where fans will have the chance to hear live performances from the soundtrack, ask questions, and meet the composer herself, and get copies of the album signed.

Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the album on CD or vinyl to be collected from Rough Trade East on the day of the show. Tickets are available to purchase via Dice HERE. Anyone arriving in appropriate Tudor attire will also receive a free CD of Series 1 of Wolf Hall.

The event will include a live performance by key members of The Locrian Ensemble of London – who perform on the soundtrack album will bring to ears selected tracks from the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light soundtrack – conducted by Debbie Wiseman.

There will aslo be a Q&A with Debbie Wiseman, giving attendees an exclusive opportunity to hear directly from the composer about her creative process, the making of the score, and her work on the series. Debbie will also be signing copies of the soundtrack.