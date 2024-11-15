Five BBC Radio Scotland presenters – Michelle McManus, Zara Janjua, Gary Innes, Jane Lewis, and David Currie – have successfully completed a mammoth swim challenge to raise funds for BBC Children in Need.

Michelle McManus:

“I feel really honoured to have played a small role in helping with the fundraising efforts for BBC Children in Need. It was a huge personal challenge for me, but knowing the money is going to help so many young people across the country, made it all worthwhile.”

The team joined forces with BBC radio presenters from across the UK to help swim a combined total of 1,000 miles in just five days. The challenge, which ran from November 4 to November 8, saw each presenter swimming one mile a day at the Allander Leisure Centre in Bearsden. By the end of the week, the BBC Radio Scotland team collectively completed 24 miles, proudly contributing to the UK-wide goal of 1,000 miles.

Scottish champion swimmer and Olympian Ross Murdoch joined the team poolside, offering encouragement and some expert tips. He even took time to give the presenters a crash course on tumble turns and went head-to-head in a few friendly races.

Zara Janjua:

“It was exhilarating and exhausting to be on the swim team for BBC Children in Need. I was amazed how quickly the camaraderie and team spirit was formed and how much we came to rely on the volunteers and staff. I never dreamed that, at 39 years old, I’d find a new sport to love, and I can’t wait to get back in the pool. I want to say a massive thank you to each and every person who donated to the swim challenge. Thank you so much for your support and for believing in us. We did it!”

Jane Lewis:

“Swimming the final lap as a team felt really special. We started the challenge together and finished it together! I felt pretty exhilarated after our achievement and was really proud of everyone for completing the challenge and playing a part in raising money for children in need.”

Audiences can join Jackie Bird who will be presenting a special Children in Need programme on BBC Scotland on the evening of Friday 15th November at 10pm.

This programme will showcase the BBC Radio Scotland presenters’ week-long challenge and feature moving stories from children and young people across Scotland who have benefited from the funds raised through BBC Children in Need. To support the Beeb charity, visit the official BBC Children in Need website to learn more about donations.

Gary Innes:

“I am over the moon that I managed to complete the challenge, and equally gutted that it’s over! I’ve loved the whole experience. From the very early morning training sessions to swallowing a gallon or two of pool water, it’s all been very worthwhile. It feels great to have helped contribute for the amazing cause that is BBC Children in Need.”

David Currie:

“It was a real team effort, not just from swimmers but all the production staff who were at the pool every morning even before we were making sure everything went, well, swimmingly. Big thanks to our Olympian coach Ross Murdoch who whipped us into shape and Chief Miekelson inspired us with his stirring motivational speech. But most importantly it was an honour to be taking part for such a great cause. Now, what are we doing next year team?