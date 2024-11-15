Best on the Box for Friday, November 15th…

It’s the 2024 series finale for Home and Away on Channel 5 today and following yesterday’s drama which saw longstanding Summer Bay resident Alf collapse with chest pains the drama only gets more intense today.

Justin is driving Claudia home, when she makes a strange request: she needs to stop by somewhere for work and gives him the address to a remote cabin up in the bush. Justin is confused, but acquiesces. Just as he tries to get them to leave, Claudia steps in and kisses him. Justin stops her immediately: what is this?

Shocked at Claudia’s advances, Justin rushes out of the cabin. Claudia follows him, trying to appeal to his empathy. She tells him that her husband is throwing her out, and it looks like Justin isn’t happy with his wife – otherwise why would he be sneaking around like that? Justin pushes back, telling her nothing of the sort is ever going to happen between them. He tries to leave, but when he goes for his car keys, he realises they’re missing: Claudia has them, and she tosses them out into the bush!

Justin looks for his keys until the sun goes down, to no avail. Panicking, he starts trying to hotwire his car, knowing very well that Leah is waiting for him at home to celebrate their engagement anniversary. Feeling like a failure, a despondent Justin lies down in the back seat of his car.

The medical staff manage to stabilize Alf, but Marilyn is furious: what she saw was Bree, a doctor, doing absolutely nothing while a seriously ill patient deteriorated in front of her eyes. Levi tries to talk to Bree later on about what happened, but she seems lost in her own world. What’s going to happen to her?

Perri is still shaken up from the encounter with his dad, but things aren’t over. He returns home to find a knife planted into the cutting board like a stake on the kitchen counter – and his AVO application pinned to it. He turns – and Carl is waiting there for him. Perri runs for his life, but Carl is faster, and stronger. He drags his son out to the pool in the backyard and pushes his face into the water.

Tane returns home at night to find the door wide open. He rushes out to the back and finds Perri’s taiaha on the grass – and a body floating in the pool. Right before he can think the worst, he turns to find Perri sitting up against the wall, traumatised. “I killed my dad”, is all he says, and Tane is shocked. What has Perri done?

Home and Away airs 1:45pm on Channel 5 and at 6pm on 5STAR. The series also streams on My5.