Mark Chapman is now the 6/4 favourite with one bookmakers to become the next presenter of Match of the Day after taking 28% of bets since the market opened…

This has seen Football Focus presenter Alex Scott usurped as market leader and drift to 2/1, having received significantly less support in the market (14% of bets), despite strong rumours linking her to the job.

Current Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates has been cut to 11/2 for the role, she has been subject to 19% of the interest in the market, with Laura Woods shortening to 18/1.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor:

“Football Focus presenter Alex Scott is favoured by many to take over from Gary Lineker on Match of the Day, but our punters have latched onto Mark Chapman to assume the role. 28% of bets on the market have been laid on ‘Chappers’, while we haven’t seen even half as much for Scott who accounts for just 12% of the activity. As a result, Scott has now drifted to 2/1 for the role with Chapman our new market leader at 6/4.

“Kelly Cates is ever-shortening – the Sky Sports anchor is now just 11/2 with 18% of bets placed on her. Laura Woods has also seen some movement in the market and has been supported into 18/1.”

Bets are on for a replacement host in 2025 for Match of the Day following the announcement this week that Gary Lineker, who has overseen proceeding for 25-years, is stepping down from hosting duties. The programme marked its 60th anniversary on air this year.