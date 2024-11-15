Ali has been voted the winner of Big Brother 2024…

Tonight’s Big Brother: Live Final saw hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best reveal Ali had taken top spot in the voting public vote and walking away with a life-changing cash prize of £90,000.

Ali becomes the reigning champion of Big Brother following another successful series of the original social experiment on ITV2 and ITVX.

“Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother alongside the iconic Live Stream and Late & Live companion show, has now been streamed an enormous 96 million times on ITVX.” – ITV

Viewers saw Marcello finish as the series runner-up followed by Emma, Hanah, Nathan and Segun taking third, fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.

ITV recently announced that Celebrity Big Brother will also return to screens next year. Airing on ITV1 and ITVX, the famous faces version will see a new cast of well known personalities isolated from the outside world, taking up residence in the iconic Big Brother house.

Applications are also open for the next series of Big Brother, set to air in 2025. Hopefuls who believe they have what it takes to take on the original social experiment can now apply by visiting BigBrother.com.

On tonight’s win, Metro reported ‘Ali Bromley was declared victorious… This means Ali, 38, is not only the oldest-ever female winner of the beloved reality show but also its first-ever lesbian winner in the UK.’

Big Brother and Big Brother: Late & Live are available to watch on ITVX