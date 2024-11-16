Best on the Box choice for November 16th…

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the North West and the Blackpool Tower Ballroom this evening for its dazzling 20th anniversary year. For one unforgettable week, the show’s magic will be even bigger, brighter, and more glamorous, filling the Tower Ballroom with extra sparkle and energy.

Blackpool, a legendary destination in the realm of ballroom dancing, anticipates the arrival of celebrities and professional dancers keen to showcase their talents on its renowned dance floor. With an expanded lineup of professional dancers and the dynamic ambiance of the North, this year’s Blackpool event promises to be a memorable extravaganza.

Performing tonight as part of the seaside resort special are the Pet Shop Boys, known for their anthems like West End Girls, It’s a Sin, and Suburbia, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will bring their signature blend of synth-pop to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

On Saturday night, they will open the show with a medley of some of their greatest hits, with the Strictly professional dancers joining them for a grand opening number. Then, on Sunday night’s Results Show, they will perform their brand-new single All The Young Dudes. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, the duo remains one of the most successful acts in UK music history.

“Get ready for a sensational performance that will electrify the ballroom and take this unforgettable night to dazzling new heights!” – BBC

For Blackpool week, Montell and Johannes will bring the heat with a Salsa to Don’t Leave Me This Way by Thelma Houston, while Sarah and Vito will deliver a Couples’ Choice routine to Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue.

Tasha and Aljaž will bring the drama in a Paso Doble to Torn by Nathan Lanier, and Chris and Dianne will take on the American Smooth to Jump by Paul Anka. Jamie and Michelle will energise the ballroom with a Jive to The Ketchup Song (Aserejé) by Las Ketchup, and JB and Lauren will perform a Quickstep to Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley.

Pete and Jowita will add some cheekiness with a Cha Cha to I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred, and Wynne and Katya will perform a spirited Charleston to Carmen Suite No. 1: 5. Les Toréadors by Georges Bizet.

Strictly Come Dancing: Blackpool Special airs at 6.45pm on Saturday on BBC One & iPlayer.