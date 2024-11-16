The latest series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off this Sunday night…

On ITV1 and STV the entrance show will see the recently announced ten celebrities ditching their creature comforts for camp critters, tackling life in the Australian bush.

This year’s celebrities are Dancer Oti Mabuse, Corrie Star Alan Halsall, Loose Woman & Journalist Jane Moore, Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, N-Dubz Singer Tulisa Contostavlos, TV Presenter & DJ Melvin Odoom, TV Personality Coleen Rooney, Former Boxing Champion Barry McGuigan, Podcast & Content Creator GK Barry and McFly Star Danny Jones.

Kicking the series off to a luxurious start, five unsuspecting celebrities meet at a grand poolside villa, ready for the start of their jungle journey. First up is dancer Oti Mabuse, who is shortly joined by the second campmate, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos. Next up, Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough joins the party, welcoming Oti and Tulisa into an excited hug, as he admits: “I’m shaking!”

Loose Woman and Journalist Jane Moore is the fourth celebrity to join, with McFly star Danny Jones being the fifth and final celebrity to arrive. But as the five first celebrities wait poolside, they hear a noise, as they are greeted by five choppers coming closer….

In true I’m A Celebrity style, Ant & Dec make a grand entrance together in one of five choppers which appear and land, waving to the brand-new contestants as they make their way up to the Villa.

They then explain the celebrities are about to take part in an epic race to determine the first leaders of camp. Pointing down to the five choppers stationed at the lake, the celebrities are told there is one for each of them and they will be needing a parachute – as they’re about to go skydiving.

With excited and nervous reactions in equal measures, Ant & Dec then reveal that once they’ve landed they will then meet the five other celebrities, one of which they’ll need to pick to team up with. The pair who win the race will win the coveted title of the first leaders of camp, unlocking the perks of being able to sleep in the comfort of the Leaders’ Lodge as well as being exempt from the first Bushtucker trial.

Ant & Dec call for two waiters, the celebrities are greeted by the sight of five welcome cocktails, consisting of blended bull’s penis and fish eye, with a vomit fruit garnish. Ant & Dec explain the order in which the celebrities finish these drinks, will be the order in which they jump out of their chopper, and are able to pick their partner. Once united, the five pairs will continue on the race together in order to be the leaders of camp.

One by one, the celebrities grab their drinks and get ready to begin the race. First to finish his drink and show his empty mouth is Danny, who is allocated chopper one. Next is Tulisa coming in second, followed by Jane in third, Dean in fourth and Oti in fifth. But as the five choppers set off and the iconic skydive awaits the first batch of celebs, where will they land?

Meanwhile on a gold coast sunny beach, our second batch of celebrities get ready to meet. First up is Former Boxing Champion Barry McGuigan, and it isn’t soon before he learns he isn’t the only Barry to enter the jungle as next up to join him is Podcast & Content Creator GK Barry. Joining them to make up the final five, are Corrie Star Alan Halsall, TV Presenter & DJ Melvin Odoom and TV Personality Coleen Rooney.

As they waste no time in getting to know one another, they are interrupted by the sound of ringing nearby. Going to investigate, they come across an emergency lifeguard pole. Pressing the red button, they are greeted by the voices of show hosts Ant & Dec, who have a surprise for them.

They reveal the news that they are about to take part in the epic race to become the first leaders of camp. The race has already begun as they learn five of their fellow celebrities will be skydiving down to meet them in their current race order. The celebrities will choose one of them to couple up with, competing in the rest of the race as a pair. Once paired up, they’re instructed to leave the beach, follow the arrows and continue the race. With speed being of the essence, Ant & Dec wish them good luck…

“I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs live on ITV2 every night directly after the ITV1 show. You can also stream it anytime on ITVX or catch the ITV1 daytime repeat which airs the following day.” – ITV

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX