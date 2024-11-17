Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

A combination of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes placed Wynne and his professional dance partner Katya Jones in the dance-off alongside Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

Both couples performed their routines again; Montell and Johannes performed their Salsa to Don’t Leave Me This Way by Thelma Houston, while Wynne and Katya performed their Charleston to Carmen Suite No. 1: 5. Les Toreadors by George Bizet.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Montell and Johannes.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have made the same choice.

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Wynne said:

“It’s been wonderful, I’ve got to say. I feel like it’s what Strictly is all about. If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time.

“Strictly is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

Katya said: “To be honest with you, the smile hasn’t left my face since the first day of our training, since the day we got partnered up. You bring light, you bring laughter, you bring charisma, you fill up every room you walk into with those qualities.”

Tonight’s results show featured a performance from Pet Shop Boys with their brand-new single All The Young Dudes, plus the professional dancers put on a passionate and sultry performance to Tango Jalouise.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.