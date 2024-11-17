Connect with us

ATV Today

Behind the scenes of ‘The Little Foxes’

Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Steffan Rhodri and Anna Madeley in rehearsals for The Little Foxes at the Young Vic

Entertainment

Behind the scenes of ‘The Little Foxes’

Published on

The Young Vic Theatre has given a peek into the rehearsals for the new revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes…

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, the production runs in the Main House from 2 December 2024 to 8 February 2025. There are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it. Then there are people who stand around and watch them eat it.

After a lifetime spent watching her brothers grow rich, Regina Hubbard has had enough of standing around. When a businessman offers the family the prospect of untold wealth and power, a sequence of events unfolds that sets brother against brother, father against son and Regina against the whole pack of them.

Freddie MacBruce, Stanley Morgan and Anna Madeley in rehearsals for The Little Foxes at the Young Vic

John Light and Mark Bonnar in rehearsals for The Little Foxes at the Young Vic

Anne-Marie Duff stars as Regina Hubbard, alongside Mark Bonnar as Benjamin Hubbard; Anna Madeley as Birdie Hubbard; Steffan Rhodri as Oscar Hubbard; Andrea Davy as Addie; John Light as Horace Giddens / William Marshall; Stanley Morgan as Leo Hubbard; Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Alexandra Giddens and Freddie MacBruce making his professional debut as Cal.

The Little Foxes is produced in association with Second Half Productions.

BSL Performance:  Tue 7 January, 7.30pm | Captioned Performances: Tue 17 December, 7.30pm & Sat 4 January, 2.30pm | Relaxed Performances: Sat 11 January, 2.30pm & Thu 16 January, 7.30pm

Sensory Adapted Performance: Thu 9 January, 7.30pm | Audio Described Performances: Thu 19 December, 7.30pm & Sat 18 January, 2.30pm

www.youngvic.org 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement
To Top