The Young Vic Theatre has given a peek into the rehearsals for the new revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes…

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, the production runs in the Main House from 2 December 2024 to 8 February 2025. There are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it. Then there are people who stand around and watch them eat it.

After a lifetime spent watching her brothers grow rich, Regina Hubbard has had enough of standing around. When a businessman offers the family the prospect of untold wealth and power, a sequence of events unfolds that sets brother against brother, father against son and Regina against the whole pack of them.

Anne-Marie Duff stars as Regina Hubbard, alongside Mark Bonnar as Benjamin Hubbard; Anna Madeley as Birdie Hubbard; Steffan Rhodri as Oscar Hubbard; Andrea Davy as Addie; John Light as Horace Giddens / William Marshall; Stanley Morgan as Leo Hubbard; Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Alexandra Giddens and Freddie MacBruce making his professional debut as Cal.

The Little Foxes is produced in association with Second Half Productions.

BSL Performance: Tue 7 January, 7.30pm | Captioned Performances: Tue 17 December, 7.30pm & Sat 4 January, 2.30pm | Relaxed Performances: Sat 11 January, 2.30pm & Thu 16 January, 7.30pm

Sensory Adapted Performance: Thu 9 January, 7.30pm | Audio Described Performances: Thu 19 December, 7.30pm & Sat 18 January, 2.30pm