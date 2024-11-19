The ever-youthful BBC Radio 2 has announced schedule changes, with the revamped output to be launched in January 2025…

Scott Mills will be the new presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show each weekday morning, moving on from the weekday afternoon programme (2-4pm). The news follows this morning’s on air announcement that Zoe Ball has decided to step down from the programme after six years but Zoe will still be part of the Radio 2 family the Beeb confirmed.

Scott Mills launched his broadcasting career aged 16 at Power FM, a local commercial station in Hampshire, making him the youngest permanent presenter on mainstream radio. Scott moved to GWR FM in Bristol, followed by Piccadilly Key 103 in Manchester before later joining Heart 106.2. Scott joined BBC Radio 1 in 1998, he hosted his first show for Radio 2 in 2017. Scott joined Radio 2 permanently in October 2022 when the station bumped off Steve Wright to weekends only.

Trevor Nelson, who currently presents Rhythm Nation each Monday – Thursday (10pm – midnight), is the presenter of the 2-4pm weekday afternoon show from January. DJ Spoony will extend his weekly edition of The Good Grove (Friday nights – 9-11pm) to four weekly shows on Monday – Thursday nights (10pm – midnight).

Trevor Nelson started his broadcasting career on London’s Kiss FM in 1985, later joining BBC Radio 1 where he presented the first ever national R&B show The Rhythm Nation from 1996 to 2013. From 2007, Trevor also presented the Breakfast show on the newly launched BBC Radio 1Xtra and, the following year, he launched a weekly soul and RnB show on Radio 2 whilst also presenting shows on Radio 1 and 1Xtra. In 2019, Rhythm Nation was extended to Monday to Thursdays (10pm-midnight) on Radio 2.

While Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco, an original BBC Sounds commission for Radio 2, will be extended from one to two hours, seeing Sophie bring her non-stop party to Friday nights from 9-11pm.

Having started out as lead singer in Theaudience, Sophie Ellis-Bextor shot to fame as a vocalist on Spiller’s huge number one single, Groovejet in 2000, and her solo worldwide smash hit, Murder On The Dancefloor in 2001. Sophie joined Radio 2 in 2020 following the lock down success of her Kitchen Disco’s, which were watched by millions of viewers all over the world during lockdown.

Listeners who prefer the ‘old style’ Radio 2 can, as many thousands have done year-on-year, listen to Boom Radio who offer that ‘gap in the BBC output’ for older radio listeners. The corporation have proposed launching a BBC Radio 2 Extra which would provide a service to those who like Radio 2 of old, but Ofcom are yet to approve such a service.