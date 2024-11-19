Casualty has released first look pictures and announced guest cast for its upcoming festive special…

The episode from the long running medical saga, entitled All I Want for Christmas, is a format-breaking standalone episode coming to BBC One this December. Today the Beeb revealed a glimpse at the edition with the release of several photographs.

Rebecca Ferguson, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama:

“We’re so excited for viewers to see this incredible Christmas special, which genuinely made me gasp. It’s tense, thrilling and super-charged with emotion.”

It’s Christmas Day in the ED and the team are faced with an emergency blood shortage. Whilst Stevie (Elinor Lawless) fights to save lives, Iain (Michael Stevenson) risks his own to ensure the hospital doesn’t go without.

The special will guest star Lucy-Jo Hudson, Tristan Sturrock, Joseph Charles, Zoe Brough, Katy Carmichael and Valerie Antwi who join the Casualty regulars. All I Want for Christmas will also feature real-life testimonies from contributors who’ve been directly impacted by UK blood donation, as well as interviews with key workers who form the country’s blood service.

Roxanne Harvey, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Drama Production:

“We’re so proud of this life-affirming episode. Beautifully told, with ambitious production values and outstanding performances, this is entertaining, thought-provoking drama at its very best.”

The Casualty Christmas special airs on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this December and will be followed by the next series of Casualty from later in the month. The special is written by Erin Kubicki and will be directed by Steve Hughes.

Casualty, the world’s longest running primetime medical drama, is a BBC Studios Drama production for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. It is executive produced by Roxanne Harvey for BBC Studios, with Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC. The series producer is Liza Mellody.

“Made in Cardiff by BBC Studios Drama Productions, this innovative new special is a tribute to the miracle of blood, brought to life with all the tension and emotional depth that Casualty delivers so well.” – BBC

Previous episodes of Casualty are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.