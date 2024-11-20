Amanda Holden and Alan Carr to host the Royal Variety Performance for Their Majesties The King and Queen Consort…

Amanda Holden is teaming up with her TV hubby Alan Carr to host the world’s longest running entertainment show The Royal Variety Performance as it returns to the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London for a spectacular evening, in the presence of Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The show will feature singer Sydnie Christmas, the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, who will be accompanied by Dave Arch and The Royal Variety orchestra and there’ll be plenty more stellar performances from the worlds of music, theatre, comedy and variety.

Elton John and David Furnish will introduce an eye-catching number from their brand new musical ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ with star Vanessa Williams and cast. There will be an exclusive medley from Cameron Mackintosh’s production of musical Oliver! and a performance from the company of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash hit musical Starlight Express.

With more music and making their Royal Variety debuts, this year’s Eurovision winner Nemo, treble Brit Award winner James Bay and disco Queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who will be performing her latest hit and much-loved classic ‘Murder on The Dance Floor’, will all be taking to the stage.

On the eve of their 50th anniversary, America’s world class magicians and comedy duo Penn and Teller will be flying in especially for the show, plus, presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern will be wowing the Royals with an illusion.

As they celebrate their 40th anniversary, Cirque Du Soleil will be performing a world exclusive from their Vegas show ‘Ovo’, and the English National Ballet will perform ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ from their eagerly awaited Christmas production of ‘Nutcracker’.

Stand up comedy this year will be provided by Ellie Taylor of Ted Lasso fame, political comic Matt Forde who will give a review of the year, plus writer and comic Scott Bennett and award winning Scottish comedian Larry Dean.

Set to make a very special appearance on this year’s show is Lorraine Kelly with her Change and Check Choir led by iconic singing star Marti Pellow. They will perform ‘Love Is All Around’ which has been re-released to raise awareness of breast cancer early detection. The choir comprises women from across the UK who detected their breast cancer through Lorraine’s trail-blazing campaign. They will also be joined by some surprise special guests.

The team behind the smash hit ‘The Play That Goes Wrong‘ will be debuting a sneak preview and the first public performance of their hilarious brand new West End show ‘The Comedy About Spies’ which comes to the West End next year. Plus, American actress and singer Marisha Wallace will perform a show stopping number and also lead this year’s National Anthem accompanied by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Band of the Welsh Guards.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance and this year the charity has launched an initiative to help those with mental health issues.

