Making Merry Mischief, the comedy theatre troupe are back in London…

For a strictly limited festive season Mischief Movie Night (In), the improvised movie live on stage sees performances begin on Wednesday 18 Dec at Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadlers Wells, with 8 shows being streamed live into living rooms worldwide from Friday 20 – Monday 23 December.

No two shows are the same, as the audience suggests a genre, location and title, and Mischief hilariously bring the show to life, complete with rewinds, fast forwards, directors cuts and a thrilling live score to laugh along to.

Starring them, directed by you, Mischief Movie Night (In) is a guaranteed comedy blockbuster, and the perfect family treat this Christmas. Their recent, successful run of Mischief Movie Night at The Other Palace in London played to sell-out houses this summer.

Mischief Movie Night features Mischief original cast members and regulars including Bryony Corrigan as TBC, Charlie Russell as What Not Me?, Ellie Morris as Surely Not Now, Harry Kershaw as Time, Gentlemen Please, Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Henry Shields as I Suppose We’ll Find Out, Jonathan Sayer as Wait and See, Josh Elliot as No Idea, Nancy Zamit as It’s a Slam Dunk, Niall Ransome as We’ll Never Know and Susan Harrison as Guess Who? They will be joined by musicians Yshani Perinpanayagam, and Ed Zanders.

Originally created by Mischief for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show transferred to the West End for a limited season, and during the pandemic was streamed globally and watched in over 50 countries, bringing laughter directly into families’ living rooms.

Tickets and streaming passes are on sale at www.MischiefMovieNight.co.uk, with limited availability to watch in person at the Lilian Baylis Studio.