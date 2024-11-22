Chris McCausland overwhelming favourite for Strictly crown…

Chris McCausland continues to shorten with William Hill to win this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing. The comedian now trades at just 1/5 – an implied probability of 83% – to win the programme, having held favouritism since the second week.

Sarah Hadland is deemed the most likely threat to McCausland’s march to glory but is still well adrift in the betting at 9/2, with Tasha Ghouri rounding off the top three at 10/1.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps:

“There’s no stopping Chris McCausland in the Strictly outright market and the comedian seems to already have one hand on the Glitterball Trophy. Despite there being four weeks left, McCausland trades at just 1/5 to win this year’s series, giving him serious breathing space in the betting ahead of Sarah Hadland (9/2) and Tasha Ghouri (10/1).”

William Hill – TV/Specials – Strictly 2024 – Outright Winner

Chris McCausland 1/5 Sarah Hadland 9/2 Tasha Ghouri 10/1 Jamie Borthwick 40/1 BAR 66/1

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday and Sunday on BBC One