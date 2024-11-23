Pete Wicks is the favourite with BetMGM to be the next celebrity voted off Strictly Come Dancing…

As the celebs prepare for another evening on the Beeb’s ballroom battle Wicks heads the betting at 3/4 to be the ninth contestant to exit the dancing show, with Montell Douglas at 5/2 and JB Gill at 3/1 next in the market.

With Sarah Hadland (80/1), Tasha Ghouri (80/1) and Christ McCausland (100/1) seemingly safe from elimination, Jamie Borthwick at 5/1 looks like the only other contestant in danger.

UK Director at BetMGM, Sam Behar:

“By his own admission, Pete Wicks was very lucky to survive in Strictly last week and we make the TOWIE star the favourite to leave this time. He is odds-on at 3/4, but it’s a tight betting heat with Montell Douglas (5/2), JB Gill (3/1) and Jamie Borthwick (5/1) all short enough in the market to be considered contenders for the exit door.”

Next to leave Strictly Come Dancing: BetMGM – Sports – TV & Novelty

Pete Wicks 3/4 Montell Douglas 5/2 JB Gill 3/1 Jamie Borthwick 5/1 Sarah Hadland 80/1 Tasha Ghouri 80/1 Chris McCausland 100/1

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight on BBC One