Lottery Winners are to support Robbie Williams on his massive EU and UK stadium and arena tour in 2025…

To celebrate the gig dates the band have unleashed a brand new single, ‘UFO‘ the latest to be released from their upcoming new album KOKO out 21st February 2025 on Modern Sky. The opportunity to support Robbie has come about in a way that is serendipitous, fortuitous, and so very Lottery Winners.

Their recent single ‘You Again’ featuring Reverend & The Makers’ Jon McClure – with its lyrics about a song coming on the radio and catching you off guard – made the BBC Radio 2 A-List, bringing them to the attention of Robbie who instantly got in touch via Instagram to praise it, having been tuning in.

Frontman Thom Rylance:

“He heard a tune and reached out and we bonded. Making each other laugh and discussing life with ADHD. Now, we have pillow talk almost nightly on FaceTime. He’s become a friend and a mentor. He’s always been one of my idols. Just an incredible command of an audience. The first song I ever sang in public was at primary school – it was Robbie’s hit ‘Strong’. I remember being really nervous before but loving doing it.

“This tour means so much to us. It’s absolutely massive – look at the venues! We’re going to throw everything we have at it and it’s going to turn us into superstars in our own right. We’re very grateful to Robbie for the opportunity.”

Lottery Winners comprises of singer, songwriter and guitarist Thom alongside bassist & vocalist Katie Lloyd, guitarist Rob Lally and drummer Joe Singleton. The band will be supporting Robbie at huge venues including the Emirates Stadium in London, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Bath’s Royal Crescent, and the Co-Op Arena in Manchester.

To mark this, they shared this past week their new single ‘UFO‘, which details the experience of feeling like an outsider by Thom, but also the catharsis of music and achieving acceptance on stage.

Thom was twice expelled from high school growing up in Leigh. More than for most frontmen, music really was Thom’s salvation.

Thom Rylance:

“The only time I don’t feel an alien is when I’m on stage. UFO is about how I felt when I’d go to a new school after I’d been expelled. My UFO was my bedroom, playing guitar, as that was how I’d get into outer space: my weird zone of playing guitar and writing songs. My alien friends in my headphones – Nirvana, The Smiths, Oasis – they took me away to another world, one that was so separate to feeling like an alien no-one wanted to talk to in a new classroom.”

Lottery Winners will head out on their own UK and Europe headline tour in the New Year, plus a trio of Manchester Academy dates this December to round off their remarkable year. They also have dates scheduled supporting Frank Turner, Jamie Webster and Blossoms, as well as huge festival dates planned through summer 2025.

Tickets for their headline tour are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.