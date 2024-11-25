Balding, Logan and Scott will host the star-studded ceremony looking back at the most memorable moments before crowning this year’s winner…

For over seventy years, the BBC Sports Personality of the Year has been honouring the greatest in sports. This year, it returns on Tuesday, 17 December 2024, broadcasting live from BBC Sport’s headquarters in MediaCity, Salford, to celebrate the occasion.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport:

“Once again, it’s been a nail-biting, thrilling and emotional year of amazing sport. From the Olympics to men’s Euros to records broken across the country and the world, we can’t wait to look back and enjoy it all over again.

“We were spoilt and it’s impossible to know who will receive the awards. Thankfully the audience get to decide who claims the Sports Personality of the Year Award, so we don’t have to. Regardless of who wins, it’s sure to be a special evening celebrating sporting greatness and I can’t wait to attend my first in the job.”

The long running awards show, renowned for showcasing a year’s worth of sporting excellence that captivated the nation, will air live on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm to 9pm. The ceremony, glittering with stars, will be hosted by Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott, who will revisit the year’s most unforgettable moments before announcing the winner, chosen by the public for their sporting achievements.

The year 2024 was marked by an impressive array of events, including the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris, Euro 2024 throughout Germany, the Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups, and the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium.

As the UK’s most frequented sports broadcaster, BBC Sport was at the forefront, weaving the finest narratives in British sports. It united millions during the men’s Euros and broke streaming records during Paris 2024.

The eight award categories are:

Sports Personality of the Year

World Sport Star of the Year

Helen Rollason award

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement award

The contenders for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 will be announced later in December.