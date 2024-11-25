Love Island star 9/2 from 10/1 for Glitterball Trophy; Pete Wicks 4/7 for next elimination…

Tasha Ghouri has made a late charge to win this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing after scoring the first perfect 40 of the series on Saturday, according to one bookmaker. The model was a 10/1 shot to win the programme but has seen her odds collapse to 9/2 after Week 10, seeing her leapfrog Sarah Hadland into second in the betting.

Chris McCausland remains the strong 2/7 favourite to win the show, while Pete Wicks is 4/7 to leave this weekend after defying his odds to be eliminated once again in findings by Lucky Block.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for Lucky Block:

“This year’s Strictly winner appeared to be a forgone conclusion with Chris McCausland miles ahead in the betting, but Tasha Ghouri’s stunning perfect 40 in Saturday’s show has made her a serious contender late on in the series.

“Tasha is 9/2 from 10/1 and now occupies second place in the betting, with McCausland’s price easing from 1/5 to 2/7. At the other end of the scale, Pete Wicks once again survived by the skin of his teeth but seems highly likely to depart the show this weekend, trading at 4/7 to be the next contestant eliminated.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Outright Winner

Chris McCausland 2/7 Tasha Ghouri 9/2 Sarah Hadland 6/1 JB Gill 33/1 Pete Wicks 33/1 Montell Douglas 100/1

Next Elimination

Pete Wicks 4/7 Montell Douglas 5/2 JB Gill 4/1 Sarah Hadland 40/1 Tasha Ghouri 40/1 Chris McCausland 66/1

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.