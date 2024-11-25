BBC
Tasha Ghouri perks up in Strictly bets
Love Island star 9/2 from 10/1 for Glitterball Trophy; Pete Wicks 4/7 for next elimination…
Tasha Ghouri has made a late charge to win this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing after scoring the first perfect 40 of the series on Saturday, according to one bookmaker. The model was a 10/1 shot to win the programme but has seen her odds collapse to 9/2 after Week 10, seeing her leapfrog Sarah Hadland into second in the betting.
Chris McCausland remains the strong 2/7 favourite to win the show, while Pete Wicks is 4/7 to leave this weekend after defying his odds to be eliminated once again in findings by Lucky Block.
Lee Astley, spokesperson for Lucky Block:
“This year’s Strictly winner appeared to be a forgone conclusion with Chris McCausland miles ahead in the betting, but Tasha Ghouri’s stunning perfect 40 in Saturday’s show has made her a serious contender late on in the series.
“Tasha is 9/2 from 10/1 and now occupies second place in the betting, with McCausland’s price easing from 1/5 to 2/7. At the other end of the scale, Pete Wicks once again survived by the skin of his teeth but seems highly likely to depart the show this weekend, trading at 4/7 to be the next contestant eliminated.”
Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Outright Winner
|
Chris McCausland
|
2/7
|
Tasha Ghouri
|
9/2
|
Sarah Hadland
|
6/1
|
JB Gill
|
33/1
|
Pete Wicks
|
33/1
|
Montell Douglas
|
100/1
Next Elimination
|
Pete Wicks
|
4/7
|
Montell Douglas
|
5/2
|
JB Gill
|
4/1
|
Sarah Hadland
|
40/1
|
Tasha Ghouri
|
40/1
|
Chris McCausland
|
66/1
Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.