One of the more popular regulars of Weatherfield is to be killed off with a ‘long illness’…

According to the Metro Soaps report ‘One of Coronation Street’s most beloved characters is to be killed off in a harrowing storyline, which kicks off in 2025…’

The character of Debbie Webster played by actress Sue Devaney is set to be diagnosed with dementia in the coming months, this follows the long running storyline of Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and died recently in the saga that airs across three-hour episodes a week.

Debbie Webster first appeared in Coronation Street 1984 when the Webster family moved into the terraced street. The character departed in 1985 while brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) remained a constant. Debbie reappeared in 2019 and became a regular in 2020.

‘We do not comment on future storyline speculation.’ an ITV Granada spokesperson told Metro.

“Of all the low-quality characters The Street clings onto for some unbeknown reason, they choose to bump off one that is actually enjoyable and popular! If Corrie were a car it would quite clearly have lost its steering wheel and its engine isn’t running to full power either.” – TV critic Vivian Summers

As well as The Street Sue Devaney is fondly remembered for Children’s BBC series Jonny Briggs where she featured as Rita (1985–1987), as Liz Harker in BBC One medical serial Casualty (1994–1997), and Jane in Victoria Wood’s canteen-based sitcom Dinnerladies (1998–2000).