They can waltz, they can foxtrot, they can jive, but can they cook?

In a one-off special MasterChef opens the floor to four Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers. Adding an extra sprinkling of glitz and glamour to the stoves and competing to be crowned MasterChef Festive Cha-Cha-Champion are Amy Dowden MBE, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

John and Gregg reveal that a mystery guest has set the first challenge – unbeknownst to the dancers, it’s Strictly judge, Motsi Mabuse! Instead of judging their moves, she will be critiquing their cooking as they create some of her favourite festive dishes. Next, they must dazzle John and Gregg with their best two-course menu worthy of a great celebration.

As the Strictly pros switch from dance-off to cook-off, expect glitter, fabulous food, and culinary moves. Eat your heart out, glitterball, these dancers are aiming for the MasterChef Festive Champion Glittery Whisk!

Also, this December BBC One will air another Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off. This special sees more celebs aim to win the Golden Whisk Trophy.