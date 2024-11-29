The celebrity ballroom battle continues this weekend…

Pete Wicks has been given a huge boost ahead of this week’s Strictly quarter-final after confirming that he will be performing the Waltz with dance partner Jowita Przystal. Research from SlotsCalendar has revealed that the Waltz has been responsible for just one of the last 71 eliminations, dating back to 2018, making it statistically one of the safety routines to perform in the show.

Of the dances set to be performed in Musicals Week this weekend, Sarah Hadland’s Charleston has been responsible for 12.68% of eliminations (9) in the same period, making it the second riskiest dance behind the Samba.

Chris McCausland also appears to be all but through to the semi-finals as he dances the Quickstep, which has also been responsible for just one elimination in the same timeframe, as has Tasha Ghouri’s Argentine Tango.

JB Gill’s choice of the Viennese Waltz also appears to be a safe one with just two eliminations, but Montell Douglas takes on the much riskier Rumba, which has spelled the end for five celebs since 2018.

Spokesperson for SlotsCalendar, Viorel Stan:

“Despite being touted as a firm favourite to be eliminated in this weekend’s quarter-final, our research has seemingly given Pete Wicks yet another lifeline in this year’s edition of Strictly. Data collected since 2018 has found the Waltz – Pete’s chosen routine this weekend – is one of the safest dances in the programme, contributing to just a single elimination in the last seven series.

“Instead, it’s Sarah Hadland who has thrown caution to the wind by performing the Charleston, which has led to a whopping nine eliminations in the same timeframe. Montell Douglas also takes a risk with the Rumba, responsible for five eliminations, while JB Gill’s Viennese Waltz has brought about just two exits.”

Dance No. of Eliminations since 2018 series Percentage Samba 16 22.54% Charleston 9 12.68% Jive 9 12.68% Cha-Cha-Cha 8 11.27% Tango 7 9.86% Rumba 5 7.04% American Smooth 4 5.63% Paso Doble 3 4.23% Foxtrot 2 2.82% Viennese Waltz 2 2.82% Salsa 2 2.82% Street/Commercial 1 1.41% Argentine Tango 1 1.41% Waltz 1 1.41% Quickstep 1 1.41% Grand Total 71 100.00%

“People used to complain about The X Factor being set-up to favour certain acts, but Strictly has been the master of that since it started. There’s a few things they seemingly do with performers they want off the ballroom floor; they put acts they want out on early in the show, so they’re ‘forgotten’ by the time voting starts. The judges greatly underscore an act they want in a dance off so they can send them home or producers give celebs a song they know they’ll just not be very good at.” – TV Critic Vivian Summers

Strictly Come Dancing continues this weekend on BBC One.