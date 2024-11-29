The third series of The Traitors will launch on Wednesday 1 January from 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The first two episodes of the series will air in an 8.00pm timeslot, while from episode 3 onwards this will switch to 9pm.

The show will air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, as per last series.

Filmed at a stunning castle in the Scottish Highlands, the show sees contestants face a series of challenges to build a prize fund. However, there’s a catch: some of them are ‘traitors’ who are secretly plotting to take the entire prize for themselves by culling the ‘faithful’ contestants.

The second series averaged an impressive 8.1m viewers per episode and the show has won numerous awards, including the BAFTA TV Award for Best Reality & Constructed Factual, the NTA for Reality Competition, the RTS award for Entertainment, and the Broadcasting Press Guild Award for Best Entertainment Programme.

Also returning is the official visualised podcast The Traitors: Uncloaked hosted by comedian Ed Gamble with new episodes available directly after every episode of the main show on BBC Two and iPlayer. An extended version with additional guests, further theories and essential analysis will be available on BBC Sounds.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.