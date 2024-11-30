Soap highlights for the coming week from River City and Neighbours…

River City

This week in Shieldinch… After spending the night with Amber, Angus finds himself making uncomfortable small talk with the Murdoch family. While Amber sees the funny side of things, Angus is clearly rattled while Lenny and Alex make it clear houseguests aren’t welcome.

Fuming at her father and brother, Amber doesn’t take kindly to their controlling and intimidating behaviour. Later, Angus seeks advice from Kelly-Marie who reveals that dating a Murdoch was the worst mistake of her life – leaving Angus confused.

Meanwhile, following Jonathon’s angry outburst the night before, Mikey is on edge around his husband. Unsure how to handle things, Mikey finds himself gaslit by Jonathon who makes him feel like he’s overreacting.

Elsewhere, Tyler fills Eddie in on the latest intel the police have about the Murdoch’s. Believing he’ll be made a scapegoat and outed as a grass, Tyler is at a loss what to do next. Eddie urges him to go on the run. Desperate, Tyler makes one final attempt to get DCI Douglas on side but fails.

In the second episode of the week Maggie reveals Mulvaney owes her months of cleaning money – Scarlett offers to fix the problem – little realising she’ll soon be on the receiving end of his wrath. Irked that he’s being talked about, Mulvaney snaps at Maggie and unleashes a tirade of hurtful words at Scarlett.

Crushed by his comments, Scarlett breaks down in front of Lenny who vows to make things right. Elsewhere, Bob finds emotional support and guidance from Amber. Revealing she knows all-too-well what it’s like to lose a loved one, Amber offers Bob help writing Kim’s memorial. When Angus arrives back at the flat, he’s taken aback by how well Bob and Amber are getting on.

When Sonny embarrasses himself at the Christmas market, Gillian decides to have a word with her flatmate. Noting he’s intoxicated during the day, Gillian tries to offer sympathetic ear to listen to Sonny’s issues with alcohol but he dismisses her help, downplaying his drinking. Disheartened, Gillian worries about what the future looks like for Sonny unless he faces his addiction.

BBC Scotland, Monday and Wednesday at 10pm, BBC One Scotland Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm and across the UK on the iPlayer

Neighbours



This week in Erinsborough… Toadie tells Nell about Big Kev’s cancer and offers her the option of staying in Erinsborough although he rules out Nell staying with Terese because of her struggle with sobriety. Shocked to learn Terese has had more than one slip-up, Nell reveals the deal she made with Terese to hold onto her secret with Toadie, who is furious.

Having been encouraged by Paul to fight for what she wants, Terese tackles Toadie again, but he is adamant that she needs to prioritise herself. Terese apologises to Nell who admits she’d prefer

to stay with Terese if she had the choice, but Terese is certain Toadie is immovable on the subject.

Nell nonetheless tackles her father, pointing out that she moved to Colac for him and asking him to repay the favour by letting her do something she wants to do. Remorseful, Toadie goes back to Terese with an apology and a rethink on his decision. Nell and JJ are delighted to learn she will be moving back in with Terese, and plans are made to celebrate her 16th birthday. In the wake of the good news, Terese thanks Paul for being on her side, he assures her he always will be.

While Cara continues to recover in hospital, holding on to her stoic demeanour, Dex simmers with rage toward Holly, who he believes caused his mother’s injuries. He asks Cara why she isn’t angrier, and Cara admits she blames herself for the accident and asks him not to hang onto animosity on her behalf. But when Dex spots Holly laughing and seemingly care-free at Harolds, he tears strips off her for what he perceives to be her callousness – a development newcomer Yaz notes with interest.

Meanwhile, Holly is escorted to work by Karl, who feels guilty about going to Italy while Holly is still dealing with so much. Holly puts on a brave face but once he’s gone, she asks Paul to let her work away from the public, feeling too vulnerable after Blaze’s Crimesborough podcast stitch-up.

Yaz consoles Holly, charming her with support. Later, she offers Holly a position as her assistant, though Holly doesn’t want to let Krista or Paul down by leaving Lassiters. Nicolette crushes on Yaz from afar, admitting to Aaron she’s intimidated by her glamour. When Sadie points out Trevor’s love for Max, it annoys Byron greatly. But Nicolette is the one who realises it’s actually Sadie and Max’s connection that’s really irking her brother. Later, Krista and Leo enjoy living once again in a loved-up bubble.

Leaving Leo completely out of the loop, Krista embarks on her search for Sebas`an with Byron. Their only lead is Byron’s sighting of Sebastian with a female drug dealer sporting a distinctive neck tattoo. Eventually, they discover the dealer’s name is Jordan Masciulli, but despite all their best efforts, Jordan remains tight-lipped on Sebastian’s whereabouts.

Flustered from Max’s open declaration of attraction, Sadie finally gathers herself, insisting she’s with Byron, and only loves Byron, and that Max has serious crossed a line. Max prepares himself to be blasted by Byron for his actions, but when he realizes Sadie hasn’t informed him of their conversation, he begins to suspect her feelings might be reciprocated.

Amazon Prime, Monday to Thursday from 7.30am