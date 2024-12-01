The UK premiere of a new production of Alice in Wonderland arrives in London next summer…

DEM productions have announced the UK premiere of a new production of Alice in Wonderland that will run from 19 July – 31 August 2025. This internationally celebrated production will bring Lewis Carroll’s much-loved classic to life with enchanting puppets, an original score and a kaleidoscope of colourful sets and costumes, promising to transport audiences down the rabbit hole and into the fantastical world of Wonderland.

The show has been adapted by Penny Farrow and directed and designed by Nate Bertone.

Nate Bertone is a New York-based theatrical storyteller who has worked internationally as a director, designer, playwright, and producer. Recently, his work has been seen at the Sydney Coliseum, Lincoln Center, Google Paper Mill Playhouse, and regional theatres across the United States. Nate has co-produced the new musical How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway, Your Lie in April on the West End, and Co-Produced/Directed/Designed the Australian tour of Alice in Wonderland.

Since 2016, this critically acclaimed show has returned year after year to Australia’s major cities, playing to over 100,000 audience members to date.

Tumble down the rabbit hole into the fantastical world of Wonderland, where up is down, and nonsense reigns supreme. Join Alice on her unforgettable adventure as she shrinks and grows, meeting peculiar characters at every turn. Who will she encounter next? Will the mischievous Cheshire Cat guide her through the madness? Can the hurried White Rabbit help her uncover the secrets she’s searching for? And could the Queen of Hearts cause her to truly lose her head? Don’t be late for this very important date!

Tickets are on sale now from www.marylebonetheatre.com