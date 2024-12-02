The ATV Network variety show hasn’t been seen for decades on television…

The nineteen episodes of Mainly Millicent starring BAFTA winning actress, singer and comedian Millicent Martin were produced by ATV at their Elstree Centre in 1964 and 1965 just one of many variety style series popular on ITV at the time.

“We are excited to announce that we are bringing you a rare and previously lost episode of the TV series, Mainly Millicent” – Talking Pictures TV

All ITV companies re-used video tape in the 1950s, 60s and 70s so it isn’t surprising that some of the episodes of Mainly Millicent were deemed lost, however Talking Pictures TV will air a recovered edition starring Coronation Street regular Kenneth Cope, who died in September, as well singers The Beverley Twins and Denis King.

“We are absolutely thrilled that we can bring this wonderful variety show back to British screens! This episode features lots of musical performances and comedy sketches from special guest stars…It is the perfect entertainment for a Sunday, and we’re sure you will love it.” – Talking Pictures TV

The channel also recently began rescreening the Granada Television variety series The Wheeltappers and Shunters Social Club. The network has also previously rescreened the surviving episodes of ATV’s Sunday Night at the London Palladium.

Mainly Millicent joins the Talking Pictures TV line up from Sunday 8th December at 7:40pm.