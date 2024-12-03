STV Studios has been commissioned to produce three more series in its hit Auction House franchise for Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland channel, Really…

The deal sees STV Studios produce a total of 37 hour-long episodes.

Irita Marriott:

“Oh my goodness, I’m over the moon to be returning with a second series of The Derbyshire Auction House next year. Viewers of the first series will know that opening my auction house involved just a little blood, sweat and tears – and trust me, that doesn’t end once the cameras stop rolling!

“That said, this has been one of the most exciting projects of my life, and meeting all the fabulous people who take part in the show makes it all the more rewarding. I can’t wait to strike the gavel on round 2!”

The order includes ten new episodes of recent spin-off The Derbyshire Auction House, which first launched in July 2024 and follows antiques dealer, Irita Marriott – one of the few women in the country to helm an auction house.

Having worked hard to build her new business and reputation, viewers will see in series two that the stakes are higher than ever for Irita’s business to continue to survive and thrive past its first year.

The Yorkshire Auction House – the original show in the Auction House franchise – has also been recommissioned for a sixth series. Across 20 new episodes, renowned auctioneer, Angus Ashworth, will once again travel across the UK, clearing homes of unique treasures, whilst discovering the stories behind the objects and the people who owned them.

Fans of the show who like their antiques with added star power can look forward to the return of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, which has been recommissioned for a fifth 7 x 60′ series in 2025.

Angus will help famous faces clear their homes of clutter as he hunts through their cupboards for forgotten heirlooms before auctioning their once-prized possessions. The previously commissioned fourth series of the show, which features celebrities including Brian Conley, Colin Jackson, Vanessa Feltz and Edwina Currie, is currently airing on Really.

Angus Ashworth:

“If you’d told me when we launched this show in 2021 that I’d still be here, multiple series and spin-offs later, and still absolutely loving helping celebrities and members of the public clear their homes to turn unwanted items into money, I’m not sure I’d have believed you. But this is a special show with a unique connection to its viewers, and I’m looking forward to seeing what treasures we uncover in 2025.”

In summary, the three new Auction House series commissioned by Warner Bros. Discovery today are The Yorkshire Auction House S6 (20 x 60′), Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House S5 (7 x 60′) and The Derbyshire Auction House S2 (10 x 60′).

Craig Hunter, Creative Director of STV Studios Factual:

“This is a brilliant vote of confidence in the Auction House franchise from Warner. Bros Discovery and we’re delighted to be back in production with three new series of what has proven to be a winning format.

“It’s fantastic that Angus’ excellent work on The Yorkshire Auction House and its celebrity spin-off continues to delight viewers, and we’re thrilled that our latest addition to the franchise, with the wonderful Irita at the helm, has had such a warm reception too.”