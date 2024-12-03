King Charles’ Speech third in line to festive TV throne at 5/1 with bookies…

Bookmakers William Hill believe King Charles has hot competition on Christmas Day this year, with Gavin & Stacey: The Finale shortening significantly in the betting to be the most watched TV show in the UK on December 25th.

The final instalment from James Corden and co. is now a long odds-on favourite at 1/8 to top the festive charts, having been priced up at 8/13 at the start of December. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was fancied to be Gavin & Stacey’s biggest rival at 2/1, but it has since drifted out to join The King’s Speechat 5/1.

Outside of those three shows, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (10/1), Doctor Who(16/1) and Call The Midwife(16/1) are all double-figure prices.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps:

“Initially, we thought the release of Wallace & Gromit’s new film on Christmas Day could be enough to take top spot, but the market has spoken and Gavin & Stacey are now long odds-on favourites to be the day’s most watched show. With two Christmas classics already under their belt, the Gavin & Stacey team lead the charge at 1/8, with The King’s Speech and Wallace & Gromit both drifting out to 5/1.”

William Hill – TV/Specials – Most Watched UK TV Show on Xmas Day: