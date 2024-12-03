Broadcasting
Gavin & Stacey tipped to top Christmas Day ratings
King Charles’ Speech third in line to festive TV throne at 5/1 with bookies…
Bookmakers William Hill believe King Charles has hot competition on Christmas Day this year, with Gavin & Stacey: The Finale shortening significantly in the betting to be the most watched TV show in the UK on December 25th.
The final instalment from James Corden and co. is now a long odds-on favourite at 1/8 to top the festive charts, having been priced up at 8/13 at the start of December. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was fancied to be Gavin & Stacey’s biggest rival at 2/1, but it has since drifted out to join The King’s Speechat 5/1.
Outside of those three shows, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (10/1), Doctor Who(16/1) and Call The Midwife(16/1) are all double-figure prices.
Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps:
“Initially, we thought the release of Wallace & Gromit’s new film on Christmas Day could be enough to take top spot, but the market has spoken and Gavin & Stacey are now long odds-on favourites to be the day’s most watched show. With two Christmas classics already under their belt, the Gavin & Stacey team lead the charge at 1/8, with The King’s Speech and Wallace & Gromit both drifting out to 5/1.”
William Hill – TV/Specials – Most Watched UK TV Show on Xmas Day:
|
Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special (BBC)
|
1/8
|
The King’s Speech (BBC)
|
5/1
|
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (BBC)
|
5/1
|
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (BBC)
|
10/1
|
Doctor Who (BBC)
|
16/1
|
Call The Midwife (BBC)
|
16/1
|
Outnumbered Christmas Special ( BBC)
|
20/1
|
BAR
|
25/1