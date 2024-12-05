It’s only the best for Hits Radio…

Big Brother presenter Will Best has been revealed by Bauer Media today as the new presenter on Hits Radio Sunday Mornings with his first show to air early in 2025.

“Waking listeners up every Sunday with his infectious energy and unique outlook on life with a show full of huge throwback and the biggest hits from right now. So, whatever you’re doing on Sunday morning Will wants to hear from you as he kick starts your day.” – Hits Radio

Will is already part of the Hits Radio family having covered for Sam Thompson whilst the regular Hits Radio Evening Show host has been Down Under with ITV for I’m a Celebrity…Unpacked! and was also the host of an exclusive Off the Record session for the station with David Guetta this summer.

Will Best:

‘I knew if I hung around the Hits Radio studios long enough they’d have to give me a job eventually! I can’t want to get cracking in the New Year and spend Sunday mornings with listeners for all the biggest tunes and biggest throwbacks. It’s going to be a great start to 2025.’

Listen at hitsradio.co.uk or on the Rayo app, Will launches his first weekend show on Sunday, January 12th at 9am

ITV recently confirmed that Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother will be back on ITV2 next year as the reality show marks its 25th anniversary. The third series of Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX will follow another famous faces edition of Celebrity Big Brother which is set to air on ITV1 and STV in spring 2025, along with their respective streaming services, as a new batch of famous faces take up residence in the UK’s most famous abode.

Applications for next year’s series of Big Brother are now open – hopefuls who believe they have what it takes to take on the original social experiment can now apply by visiting BigBrother.com.

The format made a return to UK television screens in 2023 on its new home – ITV and ITVX, having previously aired on Channel 5 and originally launched on Channel 4 in 2000. Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother alongside the iconic Live Stream and Late & Live companion show, has now been streamed nearly 100 million times on ITVX.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions ITV:

“Big Brother programming has firmly established itself across ITV’s platforms and become a favourite with our viewers. Together, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have grown audiences on ITV1 and ITV2 and amassed almost 100 million streams on ITVX. We’re therefore very excited to be able to throw open the House doors once again for another series of both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2025 which are sure to promise more unmissable entertaining and captivating moments.”