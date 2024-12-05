Rivals, The Outlaws and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder were among the titles fuelling Bristol’s production boon last year…

Film and TV productions shot on location in Bristol or at The Bottle Yard Studios generated an estimated £30 million towards Bristol’s economy in the 2023-24 financial year, according to the latest annual figures from the city’s Film Office.

Councillor Tony Dyer, Leader of Bristol City Council:

“These latest figures demonstrate the vital role that Bristol Film Office, The Bottle Yard Studios and our flourishing film and TV sector continues to play in supporting our city’s local economy. We know that since the pandemic some areas of the film industry have struggled, however it’s fantastic to see that the latest television and film hits are attracted to and supported in Bristol. A huge congratulations to all those who contribute to making our local sector such a huge global hit. These figures truly demonstrate the value of their continued dedication and hard work.”

A total of 32 major productions were assisted by Bristol Film Office and/or The Bottle Yard Studios throughout the reporting period, of which nine were feature films and 23 were high-end TV productions. Altogether 730 filming days were supported in the studio and on location.

The economic impact of this production activity was worth £30,038,739 to the Bristol economy. 582 licenses were issued by Bristol Film Office, permitting filming to take place on council-owned streets, properties and green spaces.

The 2023-24 economic impact figure of £30m is almost 50% higher than the £20.1m recorded in 2022-23. The reason behind this increase is that this is the first time Bristol’s figures have been calculated using the new Average Local Production Spend Rate Card recently launched by Creative England’s Filming in England team.

Hayley Armstrong, Head of Production Services at Creative England:

“We’re thrilled to see Bristol making the most of the Local Economic Impact Toolkit – a first of its kind resource supporting the accurate measuring and reporting of local economic impacts to demonstrate the true value of the Film and TV sector in local communities across England.

“The work that Bristol Film Office and The Bottle Yard Studios do is essential in ensuring Bristol continues to attract high-profile productions again and again, and we are proud that the updated Average Local Production Spend Rate Card has evidenced just how successful they have been this past year. We encourage all local authorities to embrace the Toolkit, enabling them to effectively measure and communicate the sector’s benefits, and unlock the full potential of what Film and TV can bring to their communities.”

A significant number of resources are required to create a film or TV production. Every film crew that works in Bristol needs accommodation, food, transportation, security and other services. A single feature or high-end TV series can spend hundreds of thousands of pounds locally, boosting the revenue of local businesses including hotels, guesthouses, cafes and restaurants, taxi and car rental services and retail stores.

Securing part, or all of a shoot in Bristol results in varied levels of expenditure flowing into the local economy, with the range of spend depending on the type of project, what services and resources the project needs to access, and the budget range.

Titles that were active in pre-production or filming during the reporting period at The Bottle Yard Studios and on location with Film Office assistance included: upcoming romantic comedy The Road Trip (streaming from 26th December on Paramount+); upcoming feature film Bad Apples starring Saoirse Ronan; upcoming period drama adaptation The Forsyte Saga (Masterpiece PBS); upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation The Seven Dials Mystery (Netflix) and Jilly Cooper’s Rivals (Disney+).

Also, series three of teen spy thriller Alex Rider (Amazon FreeVee); series four of detective drama McDonald & Dodds (ITVX); series three of Stephen Merchant’s comedy-thriller The Outlaws (BBC One/Amazon Prime Video); twisty thriller TrueLove (Channel 4); teen comedy-drama Boarders (BBC Three); and hit young adult mystery thriller A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (BBC Three).

As well as creating short term opportunities for local crew and specialist companies, plus knock on spending in wider business sectors, film and TV shows made in a city have been proven to have a positive longer-term impact on tourism and the visitor economy. Iconic locations featured in popular productions become film tourism attractions, drawing visitors from around the world.

Head of Film Laura Aviles (Bristol City Council):

“We are pleased to announce these impressive figures, our first to be calculated using Creative England’s improved methodology. Having access to the most up-to-date estimation of the annual economic impact of the productions we support is central to our ability to leverage investment and stimulate further growth for Bristol’s film industry. These new figures show that not only is the city’s film sector continuing to perform well, it is also worth more to Bristol’s economy than previously thought.

“The fact that filming supported by the Studio and Film Office generated an estimated £30 million for Bristol’s economy in 2023-24, a strike year, is an incredible achievement. We know it has been tough for many freelancers working in different parts of the film and TV industry, particularly unscripted. But these figures underline how Bristol has continued to push forward its reputation as a trusted home for high calibre scripted productions, such as Rivals, The Outlaws and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. By supporting filming, we are creating direct benefits for the local economy and with our studio hub, supportive Film Office and skilled crew and companies, we hope to continue that momentum in the year ahead.”