NBC Sports and Peacock will collaborate with the National Football League to present a first-of-its-kind streaming of the Houston Texans- Kansas City Chiefs game later this month…

The Madden NFL Cast was announced this week on NBC and Peacock at halftime of Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers – the third game in the NFL’s “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.”

The streaming a collaboration between EA SPORTS, Genius Sports, NBC Sport and Peacock will see a blending of video game elements and live action, the stream will be ‘an immersive, data-powered live football experience that injects Madden NFL’s unique brand elements as animated overlays.’ NBC note.

Featuring live EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 graphics, route trees, play cards and player ratings, the Madden NFL Cast will transform football strategy, information and IQ for viewers, enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats and GeniusIQ, Genius Sports’ next generation data and AI platform. GeniusIQ combines real-time data insights with fully branded animations, delivering an immersive viewing experience.

The live stream, available exclusively on Peacock, will feature a dedicated commentary team from NBC Sports.

“We are excited to work with the NFL, EA SPORTS, and Genius Sports to offer fans the ability to watch Madden NFL come to life like never before exclusively on Peacock, which has established itself as a home for premium live sports and innovative viewing experiences. This first-ever Madden NFL Cast marks a new milestone as Peacock’s first sports alt-cast.

“Not only are the Texans and Chiefs in first place in their respective divisions, but they have star players at multiple positions whose avatars will help us analyze the game’s biggest plays through the Madden NFL 25 lens. It has long been a point of pride for John and the Madden family that their video game has helped generations of fans and gamers learn and enjoy football, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition.” – NBC Sports’ Executive Producer of NFL Fred Gaudelli

The Madden NFL Cast follows several notable sports industry milestones on Peacock this year, including the record-setting Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card Game last January; the first-ever NFL game in Brazil that streamed exclusively on Peacock; and the critically acclaimed viewing experience for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The coverage takes place on Saturday, December 21st at 1pm ET across NBC, Peacock, and Universo, with a special Football Night in America at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock. Execution of the Madden NFL Cast is weather dependent given visibility required.