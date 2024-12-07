An intimate portrait of the actor and activist is told in his own voice and through his three children…

Following a life-altering accident, Christopher Reeve persevered, by using his fame to speak of hope and to change our perception of paralysis, all while remaining a dedicated activist, actor and filmmaker, devoted dad, and loving husband to Dana Reeve, the beating heart of the family.

Chronicling his personal and professional life before and after the near-fatal horseback riding accident in 1995 that left him paralysed from the neck down, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story uses Reeve’s own words, as well as intimate input from his closest family members and friends, to paint a rich, nuanced portrait of a man who refused to be defined by his physicality and who proved that you don’t need tights and a cape to be a hero.

After becoming a quadriplegic, Reeve harnessed his reputation as Superman to help fund medical research through his foundation, creating initiatives to improve the lives of disabled people all over the world, becoming a charismatic leader and tireless advocate, all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera, and dedicating himself to his beloved wife Dana and his three children.

Dana cared for Reeve heroically and after his death at the age of 52, she remained committed to his advocacy work only to tragically succumb to lung cancer just 17 months later. The foundation was renamed the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation on the first anniversary of her death.

Illustrated with a multitude of film clips of Reeve as Superman, as well as his other roles and the films he directed, and including never-before-seen, intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, the film also features the first-ever extended interviews filmed with Reeve’s children, as well as insight from Reeve’s brother, his first wife Gae Exton, and Hollywood colleagues and friends such as Susan Sarandon and Glenn Close.

The film also features extensive archival footage of Reeve with his best friend and Juilliard classmate Robin Williams, who, with his wife Marsha, was a constant source of support for Reeve and his family.

A moving and cinematic story of bravery and perseverance, triumph and tragedy, love and devotion, this documentary tells the remarkable story of a man who not only embodied a supernatural hero on screen, but also through his dedication and endurance, became a real life hero and symbol of hope to his wife, his family and the millions of people he touched throughout his life. The critically acclaimed film had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and recently won six Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, Sky Showcase, December 28th at 9 pm. Also available on NOW and Sky Documentaries