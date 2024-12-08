Cory will also bring his music to London with two gigs next year..

Having just wrapped up an acoustic stateside tour supporting multi-Platinum rockers Theory of A Deadman, Cory Marks invites listeners to crank up the volume and join him for the release of his sophomore album, Sorry For Nothing.

Released this week (December 6, via Better Noise Music) Sorry For Nothing is also the unapologetic title track from the album.

“‘Sorry For Nothing’ is one of my favorite songs on the album and hits home for me in a nostalgic way. Where I came from, what I’ve been through, and where I’m going. It’s for any small-town kid with a dream—and believe me, there will be roadblocks…but keep working towards it and be sorry for nothing!” – Cory Marks

The release is a double-barrelled blast of thirteen songs, equally divided between arena-rock and roots country. The album comes as a follow-up to his successful debut, Who I Am, which included the hit single ‘Outlaws & Outsiders.‘ The song made history as the first-ever Top 10 rock radio-charting single from a Canadian country act and received Platinum certification in Canada and Gold in America.

Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko, plus Kile Odell and Andrew Baylis Sorry For Nothing’s tracks range from Haggard-like country and virtual bluegrass to straight-up arena anthems and almost Pantera-like hard metal as well as mashing both styles in a single song.

Guest appearances include Sully Erna of Godsmack, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars on (Make My) Country Rock which is climbing up the U.S. Active Rock radio charts (currently at #20) –and DL of Bad Wolves on Guilty.

“The record is really who I am. The title says it all. I love rock and I love country. I’ve always wanted to be part of something, but I pave my own lane, do what I want to do, try to bring people together. Whether you’re a rock fan, a metal fan or a country music fan, my mission is to reach anyone who feels a little different.”

“It’s a kick in the ass, the good, the bad and the ugly, the ups and downs of life, adding that little bit of fuel to the fire to keep you fighting and to keep your eye on the prize. There are songs for partying, songs to look back on life and have a good cry, love songs… something for everyone.” – Cory Marks

Fans can see Cory live in London on the 15th and 16th of March 2025 at the C2C London.

