ITV trailer shows the secrets behind the smiles of the stylish family portrait…

With just weeks to go until mainstay of The Street Helen Worth bids farewell to Gail and the cobbles, the long-suffering matriarch and her clan have united for one last special family portrait.

There are few TV families more dysfunctional than Gail’s brood and, as she prepares to wave goodbye to Weatherfield with Jessie Chadwick, she is blissfully unaware of the secrets her offspring are keeping and the ticking time bombs she is leaving behind.

As a new ITV1 and STV promo reveals, behind the smiles of the stylish family photo, Gail’s plan to marry Jessie on Christmas Day, and swap the cobbles of Coronation Street for the boulevards of France, is going to be anything but plain sailing.

Lies and betrayal look set to destroy David and Shona’s marriage. Struggling to deal with David’s deception over his visit to Clayton, Shona has secretly slept with Detective Kit Green. As David comes under pressure from the Radcliffe brothers to return the money he stole, will his suspicions about his wife’s infidelity push him over the edge?

Eldest son Nick is refusing to give up on his illicit relationship with Toyah, but unbeknownst to them Leanne is determined to make the lovers pay for betraying her and has hatched a plan to frame them both for fraud.

Sarah is still struggling to deal with the aftermath of Bethany’s botched cosmetic surgery, with Daniel set to propose could things be looking up for them or is there more heartache to come? Max is still determined to stand by girlfriend Lauren as she awaits her trial for the murder of Joel Deering, but has the teenager underestimated what he has signed up for and can he cope with the responsibility?

And finally, Gail is unaware of just how much Audrey is struggling with her daughter’s plans to leave her behind and jet off to a new life with Jessie. As the wedding day draws closer Audrey resorts to desperate means to persuade Gail to change her mind.

“With just weeks to go to the Christmas Day wedding will Gail be waving goodbye to Weatherfield with her sixth husband or looking to her future life in France as a single woman?” – ITV

