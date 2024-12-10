Three-part “soap bubble” Damon and Debbie, written by current Children’s Laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce, first aired in November 1987…

It’s the news that soap fans have been waiting nearly four decades to hear, and today, streaming service STV Player has announced that Damon and Debbie – the memorable Brookside spin-off series that first aired in November 1987 – is set to return to screens on New Year’s Day.

Simon O’Brien, who plays Damon Grant:

“I’m so chuffed that Damon and Debbie has been found, dusted off and is now going to be aired on STV Player. It was an absolutely groundbreaking format, being the original ‘soap bubble’, and I fondly remember wandering around the north of England with the lovely Gillian Kearney and the rest of the talented team. The nation can get their hankies ready once more for the airing of this rediscovered seminal moment in TV history.”

The landmark three-part series follows two of the cul-de-sac’s most popular early era characters, teen sweethearts Damon Grant and Debbie McGrath, as they abscond to York to escape their disapproving parents in Liverpool who object to their relationship because of the class divide between them.

Damon and Debbie is the earliest example of a “soap bubble” – a narrative device used by producers to ensure that the multi-stranded plot of the main soap can continue during standard episodes, while some characters also co-exist in a separate production. Soap bubbles have since been widely used in other major soaps, including EastEnders, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

The series stars Simon O’Brien (Damon Grant), who later became a property expert and host of shows including Channel 4’s The Great House Giveaway, and Gillian Kearney (Debbie McGrath), who soap fans will also remember for her NTA-nominated performance as Emma Barton in Emmerdale.

All three episodes were written by acclaimed screenwriter, novelist and current Children’s Laureate, Frank Cottrell-Boyce. Damon and Debbie is one of Cottrell-Boyce’s earliest writing credits, and he later went on to pen major films The Railway Man, Millions and Goodbye Christopher Robin, as well as the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

Gillian Kearney, who plays Debbie McGrath:

“Being asked at the age of 14 to join a soap as groundbreaking as Brookside was a dream come true for me, and I was delighted when we were told that the wonderful Frank Cottrell-Boyce was writing a ‘soap bubble’ involving Damon and Debbie eloping from Brookside Close on a romantic adventure.

“We shot for six weeks in Leeds, Bradford and York, and I will always remember our producer, Colin McKeown, taking the time to visit my school and reassure my teachers that I would continue my studies regardless of the shoot! We were like a family, and the atmosphere on set was always full of fun and laughter – largely because of cheeky chappy, Simon O’Brien! I think we all knew we were making something very special, and I will forever be grateful to Mersey TV [now Lime Pictures] for such an amazing opportunity 37 years ago.”

STV Player also announces five extra episodes of Brookside will land on Christmas Day to celebrate the return of Damon and Debbie

STV Player has acquired Damon and Debbie as part of a continuation of its deal with distributor, All3Media International. The first hour-long episode lands on Wednesday 1 January, with the remaining two following on Wednesday 8 January.

The streaming service became the first platform to relaunch the Merseyside soap from the very start in January 2023, with several former stars of the show, including Claire Sweeney, Sunetra Sarker and the late Dean Sullivan welcoming the news at the time.

Brookside became the fastest show to ever reach one million streams on STV Player – in just one week – and has since become one of the streamer’s most popular shows. STV Player is available for free across the UK on all major platforms, including Sky Q, NOW, Virgin Media, Amazon Fire TV and Freeview Play.

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital at STV:

“Soap fans have never forgotten Damon and Debbie – a thrilling and heartbreaking Romeo and Juliet story with Scouse accents and a backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain. It was event TV when it first aired in 1987, and despite many believing it had been consigned to the history books, we’re delighted to be giving it a new home alongside its older sibling on STV Player.

“Ever since we announced our Brookside relaunch, fans have been asking us for Damon and Debbie – so we hope they enjoy spending the early weeks of 2025 with one of soapland’s most memorable teen pairings.”

Damon and Debbie lands on STV Player on Wednesday 1 January. New episodes of Brookside drop on STV Player every Wednesday.