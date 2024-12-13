A festive TV line-up packed with heartfelt moments and unforgettable entertainment for all…

This Christmas, S4C is celebrating the festive season with a dazzling line-up of Welsh-language programmes that will pull at all of the emotions. From hilarious stand-up Welsh comedy with Elis James, joyful singing with Bronwen Lewis and Aled Jones, new gripping crime drama with Erin Richards, and an opportunity to fall in love on the slopes with Elin Fflur, the channel has something for everyone.

Viewers can enjoy a festive mix of original Welsh content, bringing together familiar favourites such as Sgwrs Dan y Lloer and a special edition of Priodas Pymtheg Mil, and exciting productions further afield including new dating series Amour a Mynydd in the French Alps and Iolo a Dewi: Y Tad a’r Mab a Zambia.

For children there will be plenty to entertain including a brand new series of the sci-fi drama full of mystery, Itopia, the latest series of Mabinogi-ogi and their favourite Christmas editions of Nadolig Deian a Loli.

And when younger viewers are tucked up in bed, settle on the sofa to watch the gritty, Newport-based crime drama with Erin Richards, Tom Cullen and Matthew Gravelle, Ar y Ffin.

Live From the playing fields, Clwb Rygbi will broadcast the two derby games in the United Rugby Championship with the Dragons v Cardiff on Boxing Day and the Scarlets v Dragons on 1 January. Clwb Rygbi will also broadcast the Super Rygbi Cymru matches between Cardiff and Newport on 22 December and RGC v Bridgend on 28 December. And Sgorio will broadcast both football matches between Caernarfon and the New Saints, also on Boxing Day, and Bridgend v Cardiff Met on 31 December live.

To complete the line-up, there will be special Christmas episodes of S4C favourites, including Noson Lawen, Cefn Gwlad from New Zealand, Pobol y Cwm, Rownd a Rownd, Am Dro! Selebs!, Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol, Canu Gyda fy Arwr: Aled Jones and many more.

“Offering plenty of joy, laughter, suspense, and community, S4C has something special for everyone in Wales and beyond this Christmas.” – S4C