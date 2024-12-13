It’s the Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final tomorrow on BBC One…

The final four couples will take to the celebrity ballroom one last time to attempt to grab the glitter ball trophy.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood:

“Firstly, I think all four finalists are worthy winners. I am so pleased Chris McCausland got through to the final, I think he has fantastic rhythm and is a joy to watch. He has every chance of winning the entire show, I think he’s absolutely brilliant. I can’t wait to see Chris and Dianne’s show dance, it’s going to be spectacular. I think Tasha is a worthy winner also, she is an exceptional dancer, she has all the technique to get through the final and I think we’ll see really a truly spectacular show dance from her.

“JB has come a long way, he’s really come out of his shell, he’s gained in confidence and he is thrilling and delighting absolutely everyone – audiences and judges alike. He got his first 40, which I was really pleased about, which was amazing. We haven’t had a Salsa get a 40 for six years so that’s pretty good going! Sarah is our showbizzy gal, who I think is amazing. She’s done some really great routines throughout, I particularly loved her Fosse number, she’s really great at doing all the theatrical stuff where there’s lots of acting and technique as well.

“The final this year is going to be so rewarding dance wise, as they are all great, so it’s all very exciting and may the best person win!”

Strictly Come Dancing Final 2024 Song and Dance List will see JB and Lauren in the Judge’s Pick do a Viennese Waltz to Let’s Go Fly A Kite from Mary Poppins, the Show Dance is to a Motown Medley while the Couple’s Favourite Dance will be a Samba to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes.

Chris and Dianne dance in the Judge’s Pick to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon. The Show Dance is to You Get What You Give by New Radicals and the Couple’s Favourite Dance is a Waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Sarah and Vito will take to the floor in the Judge’s Pick with an American Smooth to Proud by Heather Small, Show Dance will be Cabaret by Metropole Orkest and the Couple’s Favourite Dance is a Cha Cha to Like A Prayer by Madonna.

Finally, Tasha and Aljaž will in the Judge’s Pick do What About Us by P!nk, the Show Dance to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman and the Couple’s Favourite Dance is an American Smooth to Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

Judge Anton Du Beke:

“It’s been such a magical series this year, up there with the best ever! As always, I had a fabulous time at Blackpool and I’ve enjoyed the themed weeks enormously. Strictly Come Dancing has been such a major part of my life for 20 years and I feel very privileged to have been here, alongside Tess and Craig, since day one.”

Bookies are leaning towards comedian Chris McCausland to win the 20th anniversary series. He is currently the strong favourite at 1/18 with BetMGM. The comedian heads the betting at 1/18, with the other three finalists much bigger prices – JB Gill is 10/1, Sarah Hadland 20/1 and Tasha Ghouri the outsider at 25/1.

UK Director at BetMGM, Sam Behar notes, ‘The betting suggests it would be a huge shock if Chris McCausland didn’t take home the Glitterball Trophy. He might not have scored the highest with the judges in the semi-finals but that hasn’t perturbed punters as the comedian is just 1/18 to emerge victorious. JB Gill is 10/1, Sarah Hadland 20/1 and Tasha Ghouri 25/1 – but the betting does suggest it’s a one-horse race.’

Head Judge Shirley Ballas:

“The whole series of Strictly 2024 has been utterly remarkable. It’s been an honour to have a front row seat to the best show on television. The cast have been truly wonderful and the dancing has been off the chart. I’ve loved being with my fellow judges and getting involved in the fun.

“It’s been a blast. In terms of our finalists; Sarah & Vito – Sarah entered the competition with no fear. Vito’s had her doing anything and everything! Her routines have been fabulous and she’s taken each one and made it her own. Hats off to Vito for teaching so passionately. Chris and Dianne – Chris is super human. He’s improved enormously throughout the completion. I don’t know how he’s managed to master his routines to the level he has, without being able to see anything. Dianne is a phenomenal teacher who’s proven that no matter what’s ahead of you, if you put your mind to it you can do it. JB & Lauren – JB’s been on a real journey this year and has blossomed into a fabulous dancer.

“He had rhythm coming into the competition and with the help of both Amy and Lauren he is shining brightly. A big well done to Lauren for stepping up to the plate midway through. Tasha & Aljaž – from Week 1, Tasha has been incredible. Her work ethic has been second to none and she’s shone on the floor week in, week out. She’s become a beautiful Ballroom dancer. And of course, it’s been great to have Aljaž back in the ballroom.”

BetMGM – TV/Novelty – Strictly Come Dancing – Outright