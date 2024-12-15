Best on the Box choice for Sunday, December 15th…

Amanda Holden teamed up with her TV hubby Alan Carr to host the world’s longest running entertainment show The Royal Variety Performance as it returned to the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London for a spectacular evening, in the presence of King Charles III.

“There’re a few acts that you might see Alan and I appearing in. We can’t say too much but there will definitely be more than one appearance.” – Amanda Holden

The show features singer Sydnie Christmas, the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, accompanied by Dave Arch and The Royal Variety orchestra. Elton John and David Furnish introduce an eye-catching number from their musical ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ with star Vanessa Williams and cast. There is also an exclusive medley from Cameron Mackintosh’s production of musical Oliver! and a performance from the company of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash hit musical Starlight Express.

With more music and making their Royal Variety debuts, this year’s Eurovision winner Nemo, treble Brit Award winner James Bay and disco Queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor. To help mark their 50th anniversary, America’s world class magicians and comedy duo Penn and Teller appear as does magician Stephen Mulhern.

There is another anniversary celebration with Cirque Du Soleil performing a world exclusive from their Vegas show ‘Ovo’, in their 40th year, and the English National Ballet bring to the stage the ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ from their eagerly awaited Christmas production of ‘Nutcracker’.

There’s also comedy with Ellie Taylor, Matt Forde and Larry Dean.

“I’m actually fearing for my life. I’ve got an understudy just in case I die during the opening act.” – Alan Carr

Lorraine Kelly, with her Change and Check Choir, and Marti Pellow perform ‘Love Is All Around’ which has been re-released to raise awareness of breast cancer early detection. The team behind the smash hit ‘The Play That Goes Wrong‘ debut the first public performance of their West End show ‘The Comedy About Spies’. Plus, American actress and singer Marisha Wallace gives a show stopping number and also lead this year’s National Anthem accompanied by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Band of the Welsh Guards.

The Royal Variety Performance, tonight, Sunday 15th December, 8pm on ITV1, STV, STV Player and ITVX