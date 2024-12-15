The goings on at a Northern Ireland festive offering…

A look behind the scenes of Belfast’s much-loved festive market to meet the people who bring Christmas to life at one of the UK’s most popular events.

Now in its 20th year, it’s going to be bigger than ever, and a team of 50 have just two weeks to transform the empty grounds of Belfast City Hall into a spectacular winter wonderland.

It’s no mean feat. There are 106 chalets to construct, Santa’s grotto to design, popular local pubs to recreate on site, and a giant tree to decorate – all before the grand opening coinciding with the Belfast City Christmas Lights switch-on in mid-November and with the winter weather to contend with.

Market boss Allan, in his last year before retirement, is eager to make this the best market yet, as stallholders from 30 different countries join local traders to create and sell everything from handmade trinkets to religious artefacts to pancakes so good that they cause queues around the block.

Not all the vendors are convinced by this year’s Dickensian theme – which requires them to dress up – but it’s all part of the experience for over a million visitors making the pilgrimage from far afield to pick up unique presents, sample the food and soak up the magical Christmas atmosphere.

Secrets of the Christmas Market, Channel 4, Thursday at 9pm