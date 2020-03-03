Roxanne Pallett speaks about finding ‘the one’ following ‘punchgate’ drama

Roxanne Pallett says she never thought she would be “smiling again” after her Celebrity Big Brother stint left her as the most hated woman in the country.

During her stint on Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother in August 2018, Roxanne was vilified by the public for falsely claiming that former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas had punched her in the ribs. She quit the show after hearing the audience reaction during a live eviction show.

Roxanne, who rose to fame as Jo Sugden in Emmerdale, has spoken to Closer magazine saying that she feels “mentally stronger” after meeting wrestler Jason Carrion, who she married in New York in January.

“I never thought I’d be smiling again. I’ve met the love of my life and I feel mentally stronger. I truly believe all the negativity I went through pushed me to this point. In a way, I’m grateful for all that went wrong, even though it was brutal. It was worth all the heartache because now I’m living my best life.”

The incident made Celebrity Big Brother the most complained about television programme of the last decade. Media regulator Ofcom received 25,232 complaints from viewers. Speaking to the same publication last year, Roxanne said that she regretted what had happened on the show.

“I absolutely regret what happened on the show, one hundred per cent. I got it monumentally wrong, and I’m sorry to Ryan and his family, for the pain I inflicted on him and others who were watching. I think it’s important, when you’ve done something wrong, that you immediately hold your hands up and make sure everyone knows you’re sorry.” – Roxanne speaking in 2019

Roxanne says that when she first got with her now husband she told him to Google her name, insisting that he knows everything about her past, including her controversial stint in the Big Brother house.

“I don’t hide anything from him, I’m so transparent. I urged him to go on the internet and read for himself, because I joked it would take forever to tell him.”

Speaking about her time on Emmerdale and Waterloo Road, Roxanne says that she doesn’t speak to any of her former co-stars as following the Celebrity Big Brother debacle she was “ghosted” by a number of people.

“I had a lot of disposable friendships. After CBB, I was ghosted and blocked by people who I’d had dinner with two weeks earlier.”

The incident marred what was to be the final ever series of Celebrity Big Brother. The reality series ended how it had first began back in 2001 – making headlines across the country.