Zara Dawson speaks about emotional pregnancy decision

The actress had to terminate her pregnancy due to medical reasons.

“It was just a routine scan, I didn’t think anything of it. I went in and everything looked perfect to me on the screen. I text my mum and my sister at 12:07 to say everything looks amazing, he’s kicking and waving. And at 12:25 I text to say they’ve found a pouch of fluid on his stomach, I’m devastated. Literally within those 18 minutes our world fell apart.”

Actress Zara Dawson appeared on Loose Women today and spoke about the emotional decision of having to terminate her pregnancy because her baby had been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition in the womb.

Zara began by explaining she was having weekly scans because she’d had “terrible trouble” with her first pregnancy with her first son, Jax.

“They said, ‘Go home, come back in two weeks.’ I couldn’t wait two minutes, let alone two weeks, so we went to get a private scan and the next day we could see just how poorly he was – there was no way he’d survive.”

Describing her baby’s condition, called Body-stalk anomaly, Zara explained: “Basically, his body hadn’t closed… all of his organs, apart from his heart, were outside his body. His heart was still beating absolutely perfectly… but he was just never, ever going to survive. I feel for me it wasn’t a choice and for my husband, it wasn’t a choice at all because he was never coming home with us.”

Janet Street Porter asked Zara how far gone she was in her pregnancy and Zara said: “I have never divulged that because I feel that’s one tiny bit of information that’s just for me and my husband, but it was further than the ‘safety’ scan that they tell you, ‘Everything’s fine after this scan.’”

“You’ve lost your baby, but on top of that you’ve got the guilt, the grief, the shame, the isolation. When I was going through it, I Googled the hell out of it and I couldn’t find anyone who had been through it. It’s the most frightening place to be.”

Ruth Langsford then asked how she and her husband are now and Zara said: “We’ve had two rounds of IVF since the termination, which ended in miscarriage”, but she added the pair got married in Malibu last summer. “We thought we’re just going to do it, we just want some happiness,” she revealed.

