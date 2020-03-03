Helen Flanagan gets the Chi Chi London look

The former Coronation Street actress is putting on the style.

Actress and model Helen Flanagan has launched her first clothing range with Chi Chi London and prices start at £45 for that casual look with outfits going up to £90 for that special occasion.

Chi Chi London brings a young, fast fashion brand to the high street with their look aiming to give catwalk inspired fashion direct to the shops. Helen has handpicked her range as well as modelled some of the outfits chosen for her collection.

An official launch dinner is being held in Manchester tonight following the fashion debut this afternoon.

Born and raised in Manchester Helen is best known for her long-running role of Rosie Webster in ITV’s Salford produced Coronation Street, a character she first played back in 2000 as a 10-year-old.

Helen has two children with fiancee and footballer Scott Sinclair has also appeared in BBC One medical saga Holby City and had a stint on ITV’s reality series I’m A Celebrity.

For the Chi Chi London fashion shoot daughter Matilda came along and featured in some of the images.

“Every dress is perfect for a range of occasions, especially for a busy working mum like myself. Matilda and I had a lovely day together shooting the collection, she loved wearing all her dresses.” – Helen Flanagan speaking to The Sun

You can view the Helen Flanagan range at Chi Chi London here: https://www.chichiclothing.com/helen-flanagan/