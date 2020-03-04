Ulrika Jonsson ponders getting back into sex

The former TV-am Weather presenter is looking for romance

Ulrika Jonsson appeared on Loose Women today and spoke about having sex for the first time in five years.

Talking about going on a date with a man she met on social media, Ulrika said: “I was promoting a dating app last December and I said, ‘Well if I’m promoting it, I should be on it’… but I’d already made contact with somebody at that point.”

Janet Street-Porter then asked what the guy said to her when he contacted her and Ulrika revealed: “It was all very innocuous, very kind of unflirty which was appealing, it was all about family and that really appealed to me.”

Talking about whether she was nervous ahead of the date, Ulrika said: “I already get quite bad anxiety but this was so much on another level, that I needed a couple of rum and cokes just to kind of… genuinely, I don’t do it very often… but I really needed that. I thought, ‘This could be the longest evening of my life.’ Because you could get there and he’s wearing something odd or smells weird.”

“It was very nice actually because he said, ‘Just to let you know, when I see you, I’m going to give you a big hug’ and I thought, ‘Oh that’s good’ because it avoids that first awkwardness… ‘Do I kiss you on the cheek or shake hands?’ I think I felt like that night I would definitely have had sex with him, yeah, but I didn’t.”

Ruth Langsford then asked if she was nervous after being in a sexless relationship and Ulrika said: “I was actually really nervous about whether I would remember how to even kiss, which I know is ridiculous.”

Asked if she wanted to see the man again, Ulrika said: “Yeah. And I think it’s actually a thing to do with… weirdly about age. With age comes all the insecurities about my body and ageing and all that sort of stuff, but it also comes along this amazing sense of freedom of like, ‘Do you know what? I’m 52, I want to do what I want to do now and I just don’t care what anyone thinks.’”

Janet then asked how old the guy is and Ulrika said: “Sort of my age but younger.”

On whether having sex evoked any emotions, Ulrika explained: “No, not at that point, very weirdly for me. Thinking back to your twenties and your friends are going, ‘I hope he’s The One. What car does he drive? Has he got a good job?’ All my friends were saying to me, ‘You just need to get laid.’”

“At that point for me and the stage I’m in my life, I don’t feel like I need anyone. In the past, I’ve always been looking for somebody or you’re always hoping someone is going to be The One, obviously, thrice-married.”

Ulrika was then very coy when asked if she’s still dating him answering: “Might be.”

Ulrika also spoke about ‘encouraging’ her daughters to have one night stands: “I don’t discourage one night stands. I don’t sit there and say, ‘Go out and…’ What I’m saying is absolutely, we were taught as girls you should not sleep with someone on the first date. Why is that? It’s a natural desire, it’s an amazing, wonderful thing, as long as you’re protecting yourself. You should not feel bad about it.”

Loose Women is on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV, STV and UTV