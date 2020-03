Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella to launch in October

Andrew Lloyd Webber announced today that the world premiere of his new musical Cinderella will now open at The Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday 28th October.

“The show will go on sale next week as planned, but in the current global circumstances the creative team and I feel that this later opening date is wise. Full scale pre-rehearsals of Cinderella will take place with our leading actors, as planned, throughout this month” – Andrew Lloyd-Webber

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

She has starred in Heathers, The Addams Family, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mary Poppins and is currently playing Fantine in Les Miserables at the newly named Sondheim Theatre.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Fennell’s new film A Promising Young Woman, that she has written and directed and which stars Carey Mulligan, will open this Spring. As an actress she played Patsy Mount on the BBC’s Call The Midwife and currently depicts Camilla Parker Bowles on the Netflix hit The Crown.

The show’s lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney’s Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography from JoAnn Hunter, who previously partnered on School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium.

Ahead of Cinderella’s arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, owners LW Theatres will carry out internal upgrade work to the building including the addition of more toilets, refurbishment to areas of the auditorium and Front of House, as well as the potential increase in seating capacity on the circle level of the theatre.

Tickets will go on General Sale on Friday 20th March. For all information, including exclusive priority purchase for tickets, see www.andrewlloydwebberscinderella.com