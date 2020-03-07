Kevin and Perry Go Large 20th anniversary celebrated with Ibiza themed brunch in London

It has somehow been 20 years since sad sack and ginger pubes aka dance music losers Kevin & Perry went laaaaarge in Ibiza.

To celebrate the infamous teenager’s White Isle debut, the team behind UK Brunch are hosting a specially themed series of bottomless brunches planned for 30th May, 25th July and 26th Sept and all for just £30 per person. This will all take place at The Steelyard venue that will be infinitely cooler than anything this pair of bedroom buddies ever did together.

These five hour feasts of beats and eats start at midday and will include interactive Kevin & Perry themed fun and games on stage – whether that’s pop the zit or dodge the floating turd has yet to be confirmed. What we do know is that you should come in your best Ibiza rave wear because the venue (home of UKG Brunch and Bongo’s Bingo) is set to be transformed into an Ibiza Super Club that echoes the greatness of Amnesia with its ice cannons, lasers and punchy sound system.

Providing the soundtrack will be DJ Eyeball Small who will serve up Ibiza house and trance classics that will have you screaming ‘YES MRS PATTERSON” in sheer delight. While Kevin is best known for complaining about how unfair life is, he’d have no problems here as you’re invited to plunge into 60 minutes of bottomless rum punch plus bottomless fried chicken by BIRD (who have made a name for themselves at the much loved UKG Brunch events) plus a dessert, jam sandwiches for Perry but no concessions for senior citizens.

We know that all you wanna do is do it, so bin off your insufferable parents (adopted or otherwise), get these dates booked in and prepare to celebrate one of the best cult classics from the last 20 years.

“No senior citizens. No monsters.”

Brunch tickets start at £30 and include 1 hour of bottomless rum punch plus 1 hour of bottomless BIRD fried chicken and fries. Party only tickets are priced £15. Book tickets at feverup.com



30th May, 25th July & 26th Sept, at The Steelayrd, Cannon Street, 13-16 Allhallows Lane, London, EC4R 3UL