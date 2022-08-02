Robbie Williams, Elbow confirmed for Radio 2 Live in Leeds

Announcement was made during Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show.

Pop superstar Robbie Williams has been announced as the Sunday headline act at Radio 2’s Live in Leeds event this September.

The Brit award winning artist will be accompanied by the 56-piece BBC Concert Orchestra on Sunday 18th September. Williams’ confirmation was made this morning during Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show on Radio 2, where she also confirmed that Elbow will perform on the Saturday of that weekend.

Elbow and Robbie Williams already join a long list of artists who will be performing at Live in Leeds, which will be live on Radio 2 and the BBC iPlayer. Saturday’s line-up include Elbow, along with Simple Minds, Tears For Fears, Craig David, Bananarama, Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kaiser Chiefs.

Sunday will see Robbie Williams headline, with Nile Rodgers & Chic, George Ezra, Melanie C, Emeli Sandé, Mark Owen, Heather Small and Olly Murs also taking to the stage.

With 30,000 music fans expected each day, it will be the station’s biggest ever Radio 2 Live. A number of Radio 2’s presenters will be hosting and for the first time there will be a Radio 2 DJ Tent. Former Take That star Howard Donald will attend with a special set.

“I’m thrilled to be performing at Radio 2 Live at Leeds with my band and the legendary BBC Concert Orchestra in September. I’m really looking forward to seeing you all in Leeds.” – Robbie Williams

The BBC will be celebrating all things Robbie Williams with a night dedicated to the performer. It will feature a newly filmed Reel Stories presented by Dermot O’Leary and Robbie’s Radio 2 Live set in full alongside a programme featuring highlights from performances across the Radio 2 Live weekend.