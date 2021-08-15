Beeb release a peak into drama Showtrial

It’s a showtrial for the Beeb.

The BBC has released first look images of Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor) and Talitha Campbell (Celine Buckens) from the upcoming original drama Showtrial, written by Ben Richards (The Tunnel, Cobra, Strike) and directed by Zara Hayes (Poms, Dian Fossey: Secrets In The Mist).

Set and filmed in Bristol, the five-part series’ production team based at The Bottle Yard Studios earlier this year and shot on location in the city, with assistance from Bristol Film Office.

When Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis, the trial that follows places the victim and the accused – and their families – in the eye of the media storm. Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest. Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution that is weaponising Talitha’s gender – as well as her social privilege – against her.

From arrest to verdict, Cleo and defence vie with the prosecution to convince us of the truth about Talitha: damaged scapegoat, or a cold-blooded killer? Showtrial explores how prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process, in a timely legal drama full of dark humour.

The five episode series will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.