Forces TV to close at end of June

The armed forces channel Forces TV will stop broadcasting later this month. The channel was launched in June 2014 airing a mix of armed forces news, documentaries and classic British drama and comedies.

In a Twitter post today, Forces TV said that the organisation behind the channel want to focus on military news and stories for Forces News.

@Forces_TV bids you farewell on 30 June. We’ve loved bringing you all your favourite classics. @ThisIsBFBS is a military charity and media organisation, now focusing our resources on our military news and stories on our @ForcesNews digital platforms. Thank you for your support.

British Forces Broadcasting Services, which run Forces TV, produce a number of radio and television stations and programmes for British forces across the world. Airing on Freeview, Sky and Online in the UK, the channel has gained a following for its repeats of classic programming such as Blake’s 7, Classic Doctor Who and Watching.