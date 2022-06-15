Broadcasting

Forces TV to close at end of June

June 15, 2022
Shaun Linden
Forces TV will cease broadcasting later this month.

The armed forces channel Forces TV will stop broadcasting later this month. The channel was launched in June 2014 airing a mix of armed forces news, documentaries and classic British drama and comedies.

In a Twitter post today, Forces TV said that the organisation behind the channel want to focus on military news and stories for Forces News.

@Forces_TV bids you farewell on 30 June. We’ve loved bringing you all your favourite classics. @ThisIsBFBS is a military charity and media organisation, now focusing our resources on our military news and stories on our @ForcesNews digital platforms. Thank you for your support.

British Forces Broadcasting Services, which run Forces TV, produce a number of radio and television stations and programmes for British forces across the world. Airing on Freeview, Sky and Online in the UK, the channel has gained a following for its repeats of classic programming such as Blake’s 7, Classic Doctor Who and Watching.

